Samsung isn't likely to take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 until next year. However, key details about the upcoming foldable phone have started surfacing online.

The next Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly boast enhanced features and specs. Moreover, the next foldable phone from Samsung is expected to bring a slew of notable upgrades over its predecessors.

To recap, the original Galaxy Z Flip was launched back in 2020. Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will sport a larger cover display. Also, it will reportedly use a new hinge.

Samsung is planning to adopt this newfangled hinge design to conceal the foldable display crease. To those unaware, the 1.9-inch cover display of the existing Galaxy Z Flip 4 has sufficiently good usability.

Noted analyst Ross Young suggests the cover display of the next Z Flip will be a whopping 60 percent larger. So, the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5 could sport a 3+ inches cover display.

To recap, Samsung recently increased the Galaxy Z Flip's cover screen. This will be the second time the foldable phone's cover screen gets an overhaul.

The foldable flip phones featured a 1.1-inch cover display before the Galaxy Z Flip 3 made its debut. Aside from this, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to get a new hinge design next year.

This new hinge will efficiently mask the horizontal crease on the inner foldable display. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is reportedly on the verge of becoming the most successful foldable phone.

It was named "Product of the year" in a non-electronic devices competition. Samsung is aiming to ship 26 million foldable phones next year.

So, the company's decision to upgrade the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen and use a better hinge could be part of the strategy. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, some reports claim the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will launch either in August or September 2023.

Details about these fundamental changes to the Z Flip series are popping up on the internet just a couple of months after the Galaxy Z Flip 4's launch.