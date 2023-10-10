Samsung is reportedly planning to use a new waterdrop hinge for its first-ever foldable PC. The Korean brand is still riding high on the success of the original Galaxy Fold, which was launched back in 2019.

Notably, the company has focused only on developing foldable handsets so far and hasn't made its foray into the foldable computer segment.

Samsung unveiled the Flex Note at CES 2022, expressing its interest in making foldable PCs for the consumer markets. A report by The Elec suggests Samsung will use its recently developed waterdrop hinge in its upcoming foldable computer.

Samsung's first foldable computer: What to expect?

The word on the street is that the first Samsung foldable computer will launch next year. The device will feature a new waterdrop hinge, which was originally designed for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5.

This waterdrop hinge will reportedly flex the screen inwards, rather than folding it tightly at the same spot. This will reduce the strain on the display panel while preventing the development of a crease.

The company's plan was to launch the foldable computer in 2022, but the launch event was postponed due to the low market demand for folding computers.

It is no secret that Samsung isn't a prominent name in the laptop market. In fact, the company's profit margins in its laptop business are reportedly very low. So, Samsung is understandably not rushing the development of its first foldable computer.

The report suggests Samsung will launch its first-ever foldable computer in the second half of 2024. Samsung could team up with BOE to manufacture the 17.3-inch OLED panels for the foldable PC. Alternatively, it could make the displays at its Samsung factories.

The foldable PC market

Samsung has been sparing no effort to be at the forefront of the foldable market lately. In line with this, the company is reportedly planning to launch a rollable screen smartphone in 2025.

As if that weren't enough, an earlier report suggests Samsung is trying to make foldable phones dustproof. As far as foldable computers are concerned, there are only 3 companies that have launched these devices in the consumer market.

For instance, Lenovo launched the Thinkpad X1 Fold in 2021, which ran Windows PS and was the world's first foldable computer. Last year, Asus jumped on the foldable PC bandwagon by launching the Zenbook 17 Fold.

Following in their footsteps, LG launched the LG Gram Fold. So, only three manufacturers have made their foray into the foldable computer segment so far. The demand for foldable computers in the consumer market is still low.

So, companies aren't willing to spend a lot of money on research and production of foldable PCs, Samsung hasn't joined the foldable computer race for the same reason.