The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprises the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. While the entire lineup brings notable upgrades over their respective predecessors, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the jewel in the crown.

The Korean tech giant has a reputation for offering special edition variants of its flagship devices every year. Notably, Samsung smartphones, wireless earbuds, and even smartwatches get special edition variants. Adhering to this past practice, Samsung has now launched a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Limited Edition version in South Korea.

Samsung introduces the BMW M Edition Galaxy S23 Ultra in South Korea! pic.twitter.com/aF7VYV9xFj — Alvin (@sondesix) February 9, 2023

As expected, the special edition smartphone adopts a slightly different design compared to the regular Galaxy S23 Ultra. On the downside, it carries a steeper price tag than the standard variant. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Special Edition is available for purchase in the country till February 13th, 2023

Moreover, the limited edition variant of the handset costs KRW 1,727,000 (about $1300). It is worth noting that Samsung has released only 1000 units of the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Special Edition. So, if you want to get your hands on the device, it is recommended that you place your order as soon as possible.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Limited Edition is available only in a 12GB RAM+512GB storage variant. The special version packs the same hardware as the regular Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the BMW M Edition boasts some subtle changes in the packaging.

Check out this awesome collaboration between #BMW and #Samsung – the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition! It takes inspiration from the iconic #M3 E30, offering an exclusive bundle of cutting-edge features and tools.#GalaxyS23Ultra pic.twitter.com/VlsxTyJyge — Sha_zan (@SHAZTECHHD) February 9, 2023

Aside from this, the device sports a different outward appearance and contains goodies. It comes in a BMW-oriented packaging box. The packaging has a hard case featuring the kidney grille, as well as the G80's hood design. Also, you get six badges that represent different points in the history of BMW performance automobiles.

Last year, the company unveiled a BMW roundel to mark its 50th anniversary of creation. The boot animation on the phone draws inspiration from the original BMW M3 car. You also get the metal "We Are M" emblem, a keychain, a photo book, a poster, a sunglasses holder, an analogue watch, and a miniature air compressor with the phone.

As if that weren't enough, some lucky customers will receive a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea. The driving school's qualified instructors will explain how they can improve their driving.