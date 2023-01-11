Past leaks indicated that Samsung is gearing up to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event soon. Now, the Korean smartphone giant has officially confirmed the Galaxy S23 Unpacked launch event date.

The company will be hosting an offline launch event for time in three years. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will take place in San Francisco, USA on February 1 at 10 PM.

[Invitation] Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Share the Epichttps://t.co/R06AWnc4Kl — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) January 10, 2023

Notably, Samsung is expected to unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at the impending event. The event will be live-streamed on the company's official website, as well as Samsung Newsroom.

Alternatively, you can watch it on Samsung's official YouTube channel. Recently leaked teasers have revealed the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S23 lineup.

According to the latest leaks, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will retain the same 50MP main camera with OIS. Aside from this, the devices will feature a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor on the back.

To those unaware, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ house the same triple rear camera setup. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring notable camera improvements over its predecessor.

The Ultra model will reportedly feature a mammoth 200MP main camera. Moreover, it will come with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10MP periscope zoom camera.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Teaser. 👀 pic.twitter.com/n6Xz8cBF1l — Alvin (@sondesix) January 10, 2023

Also, leaked promo videos suggest that the Galaxy S23 trio will deliver superior low-light photography. Samsung is reportedly collaborating with top social media brands to improve the S23 lineup's photography capabilities through TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and other similar apps.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 series packs a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, the other specs of upcoming Galaxy S-series phones might be similar to the outgoing Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung is likely to share more teasers for the Galaxy S23 series ahead of the next Unpacked event. The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra could go on sale for the first time in the second week of February.