For a very long-time, rumours about the rivalry between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been swirling around. Now, reacting to those reports, Sarah Ferguson blamed them for driving the royal ladies "apart." As per the latest report, the Duchess of York lashed out at the online trolls for putting the two duchesses up against each other.

The Duchess of York seemingly has a lot of anger towards the online trolls and social media forums that she describes as "a sewer." Citing Australian Women's Weekly, The Sun reports that Prince Andrew's former wife, popularly known as Fergie, is apparently furious with the hatemongers for comparing the Duchess of Cambridge with Duchess of Sussex, time and again. According to her, people use social media as a platform to voice opinions that people wouldn't dare to say on faces.

"Social media has become a sewer where people say things they wouldn't dream of saying face-to-face," Sarah told the Australian publication.

"I feel very strongly about the importance of good manners and respect and about the impact of social media in the modern world. Women are pitted against other women. Trolling online is vicious and hurtful. We have to stand against it," she added.

In her interview, Sarah urges the royal followers to be kinder and more compassionate. She advises people to think before they post their comments online.

"Before starting an argument online, take a deep breath and try to respect someone else's position. Where we see others behaving unacceptably, let's call it out. It's an old motto but a good one - if you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all," Sarah advises the readers.

In other news, Sarah, who is known as an incredible philanthropist has joined her daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in delivering care packages to NHS staff as they fight the battle against coronavirus at the frontline. According to Hello, the packages dispatched to Hammersmith Hospital includes basic essentials such as toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, and more.