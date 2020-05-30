Princess Beatrice was to get married to her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, London on Friday. However, the couple were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 31-year-old royal's mother Sarah Ferguson shared a message of support for her daughter on her social media.

Sarah, Duchess of York took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of Princess Beatrice as a child. The day would have been the royal's wedding day.

"Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo's love when we all are out of lockdown," the mother captioned the adorable picture.

"The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all," the duchess added.

Last week Sarah revealed that her elder daughter Beatrice was isolating with her property developer fiancé and future mother-in-law Nikki Shale at her £1.5 million country home near Chipping Norton. Prior to that there were speculations that the princess was her beau were residing at her apartment at St James's Palace.

Meanwhile, Sarah is currently isolating with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, their younger daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at the family's home Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Yorks and their son-in-law have been delivering food parcels and care packages to NHS staff at London hospitals as part of coronavirus relief efforts.

Beatrice and Mozzi announced their engagement in September 2019 after he proposed to her during a weekend break in Italy. He consulted Mayfair atelier to design Beatrice's three-stone diamond engagement ring. After their wedding on Friday, the couple were to have a wedding reception on the gardens of Buckingham Palace hosted by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.