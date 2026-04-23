Sarah Ferguson is reportedly weighing a £1.3 million television documentary about her life that could explore royal 'secrets' and her links to Jeffrey Epstein, in a move insiders claim could turn her into 'a real thorn in the crown' for King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Andrew. The 66-year-old is said to be considering the project while staying at a luxury ski chalet in Austria.

The reported plan follows a bruising period for Ferguson after the release of millions of documents linked to convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. Those files reignited scrutiny of Prince Andrew's long examined friendship with Epstein and, by extension, people in his orbit. Andrew has repeatedly denied the sexual assault allegations made by Virginia Giuffre and any wrongdoing connected to Epstein, while Ferguson has also denied wrongdoing.

Sarah Ferguson 'Secrets' Plan Puts Royals On Edge

Read more 'I Know Where The Bodies Are Buried': Sarah Fergsuson's Move To Expose Andrew's 'Dirty Secrets' 'I Know Where The Bodies Are Buried': Sarah Fergsuson's Move To Expose Andrew's 'Dirty Secrets'

Ferguson's reported plan centres on a documentary that would trace her life inside and around the Royal Family, including her marriage, divorce and what she says she now understands about Andrew's association with Epstein.

According to Sky News, she is prepared to speak publicly about her own connection to Epstein, a prospect that appears to be causing concern in royal circles. One insider suggested the project could pull 'several other royals' into the story.

'She and Prince Andrew had an open arrangement, so if she goes down, they all go down,' the source claimed. 'She's not as stupid as she makes out, and she's been diligent about holding on to evidence and memorabilia. Sarah's going to become a real thorn in the crown for King Charles III, Prince William, and especially Andrew.'

That alleged 'evidence and memorabilia' has not been described in detail, and there is no independent confirmation of what it might include. For now, the threat appears reputational rather than legal, a former royal insider with decades of proximity to the family potentially speaking on camera for a substantial fee.

What gives the idea added force is its timing. King Charles has spent much of his reign trying to steady the monarchy after years of turbulence, including Harry and Meghan's departure and the continuing fallout from Andrew's ties to Epstein. A highly publicised Ferguson documentary would reopen a chapter the Palace has been trying to contain.

A 'Furious' Ferguson Weighs Return To Spotlight

Ferguson, long known as Fergie, has always had a complicated relationship with both the press and the Palace. She divorced Andrew in the 1990s yet remained closely tied to him for years, blurring the line between former wife and royal insider.

Insiders quoted in the reporting say she now feels badly let down by members of the Royal Family as the Epstein documents continue to cast a shadow over her life. One source said she felt 'incredibly betrayed' and had moved beyond shock into anger.

'Sarah's come out of shock and is now furious at what's happened to her life,' the source said. 'She wants to sit down and tell her side of her association with Epstein and what she knew in hindsight about Andrew's association. And she's got a lot to tell.'

None of those claims has been tested publicly, and no broadcaster has been officially confirmed as attached to the proposed £1.3 million project. Until any deal is announced, the reported documentary remains exactly that, a reported plan.

What is clear from the reporting is that Ferguson has resurfaced in Austria after a period out of view. She was photographed this week at a ski resort, where reports say she is staying at a chalet costing around £2,000 a night in what is described as a small village.

An insider familiar with the set-up said the resort 'has got everything you'd want for a lengthy stay,' and the suggestion is that she has no immediate plans to leave. The image is a striking one: a once central royal figure, far from Britain, weighing whether to return to the spotlight on her own terms.

Meanwhile, Andrew is said to be living more quietly at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate after being stripped of his public roles. That physical separation also reflects a wider divergence in approach. He has tried to retreat from view, while she appears to be considering a return to it.

If Ferguson goes ahead and follows through on her reported wish to tell her side of the story, the monarchy could once again find one of its most damaging chapters replayed for a global audience. Even before any cameras roll, the prospect alone is enough to unsettle the House of Windsor.