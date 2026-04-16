Sarah Ferguson has allegedly been making covert visits to Prince Andrew at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, with insiders claiming the trips have angered senior royals and revived concern over Andrew's place within the monarchy.

The claims come after months of turmoil surrounding Andrew and his former wife, who divorced in 1996 but have long remained closely linked. Against that backdrop, any suggestion that Ferguson is quietly reappearing on royal grounds was always likely to trigger a strong reaction.

How Sarah Ferguson Is Reportedly Being 'Smuggled' To Andrew

According to insiders quoted by Heat, Ferguson has been visiting Andrew at Wood Farm without formal approval from King Charles. One source claimed she had been 'smuggled in and out in a removal van' and, on another occasion, hidden 'in the footwell' of Andrew's car under a blanket.

If true, the alleged effort appears designed to keep the visits out of sight. The intention, according to the account, was not simply privacy but concealment, both from photographers and from wider royal scrutiny.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be especially angry about the alleged meetings. One insider claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales were 'livid' that the visits had not only been kept quiet but had been actively concealed.

Kate is described in the report as taking a particularly hard line, with concern focused not only on Andrew himself but on the wider damage any renewed York drama could do to the monarchy. In that version of events, each new link between Andrew and Ferguson risks dragging an old scandal back into view.

Royal Fallout And A 'York Problem' That Won't Go Away

Ferguson's continued closeness to Andrew is hardly new. Although divorced for decades, the pair continued living together for years and often presented a united front, a dynamic that once looked unconventional but is now portrayed as a growing liability.

The pressure intensified last October, when King Charles was said to have begun a formal process to strip Andrew of his remaining titles, orders and honours as further details emerged about his past links to Jeffrey Epstein. At the same time, Ferguson reportedly lost a string of patronages, including Teenage Cancer Trust, Children's Literacy Charity and Prevent Breast Cancer.

The fallout deepened with fresh references in newly released Epstein files. The documents included emails alleging Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace in 2010, while other correspondence suggested Ferguson had once described Epstein as 'the brother I have always wished for' and that he had hosted her and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in 2009.

Andrew was also arrested on 19 February and later released, but remains under investigation. Buckingham Palace has said the King is offering his 'full and wholehearted support and cooperation' to the authorities. Andrew is said to be staying at Wood Farm while Marsh Farm, described as his intended long-term residence on the Sandringham estate, is renovated. Ferguson's location, meanwhile, has been the subject of competing claims, adding to the air of confusion around the couple.

That is why the alleged secret visits have landed so badly. One insider claimed Charles 'did not authorise this' and was 'fuming' when he found out, prompting urgent discussions among senior royals. According to the same account, there have even been conversations about moving Andrew and Ferguson somewhere much more remote, with the possibility of sending them abroad also raised. Such a move, if seriously considered, would underline how unresolved the issue remains inside royal circles.

Those close to William reportedly believe Andrew has treated earlier sanctions as cosmetic rather than transformative. Insiders claim he still expects to be addressed as HRH in private, suggesting that, in their view, little has really changed.

For now, Palace officials have not publicly commented on the latest claims, and there has been no independent confirmation of the alleged smuggling. That means the most dramatic details remain claims from unnamed sources rather than established fact.

Even so, the picture painted by the report is of a problem the monarchy has not fully contained. Rather than disappearing, the York issue is described as something that has merely been pushed out of sight while tensions continue to build behind closed doors.

As for Sarah Ferguson, friends claim she has even discussed returning to the dating scene in search of financial security and a new chapter beyond the royal fold. If true, it would leave the former Duchess of York in a striking position: still orbiting one of the monarchy's most toxic scandals, yet looking for a way to rebuild a life outside it.