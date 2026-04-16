Are Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Living Together Again? The Marsh Farm Reunion Theory Explained

Prince Andrew has completed his move to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, fueling speculation that a reunion with Sarah Ferguson is imminent.

The Duke of York recently took up residence at Marsh Farm after a six-figure makeover that transformed the rural property into a secure fortress. This move follows months of tension between the brothers, as King Charles successfully pushed for Prince Andrew's exit from Royal Lodge.

While the move marks a significant downgrade in scale from his previous Windsor base, the extensive nature of the work at the farmhouse suggests a long-term family arrangement rather than a temporary exile.

Property analysts believe the specific upgrades at the home indicate that Andrew does not intend to live in isolation. The Marsh Farm property refurbishment included high-end security, interior remodelling, and luxury fittings that align with the standards of a permanent royal residence.

With Sarah Ferguson's own living situation under public scrutiny, the infrastructure is now in place for the former couple to continue their unconventional cohabitation away from the glare of the Windsor spotlight.

The move also follows prolonged scrutiny of the duke's links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which Andrew has consistently denied were criminal or improper.

Marsh Farm And The 'Managed' Move For Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Andrew, who is 66, was photographed on 6 April walking his dog near Marsh Farm, suggesting he is beginning to settle into his new surroundings on the Sandringham estate. The rural property has reportedly undergone weeks of work ahead of his arrival, including a new security gate, CCTV, fresh carpets, window dressings and Sky TV.

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Elliot Castle, chief executive of We Buy Any Home, said the scale and nature of the refurbishment suggest this is not a casual or temporary arrangement.

'From a property perspective, this looks far more like a managed family arrangement than a typical move,' he said, arguing that Marsh Farm appears to have been tailored to Andrew's needs, with privacy and security placed at the forefront.

Renovating a rural estate property to that level is not a budget exercise. Castle estimated that once interiors, structural work and high-end security are taken into account, the bill 'can quickly run into the six-figure range, particularly on an estate setting.'

In his view, that level of investment alone makes it more likely Marsh Farm will become Andrew's primary home for the foreseeable future rather than a short interim stop after Royal Lodge.

None of this has been officially confirmed by the Palace, and Marsh Farm's exact long-term status for Andrew is not set out in public documents.

Why A Reunion For Andrew, Sarah Is Seen As Plausible

Into this picture comes Sarah Ferguson, whose own living arrangements are now being openly questioned. The New York media outlet Page Six recently claimed she is 'effectively homeless,' though that description has not been backed up by formal statements and should be read with the usual scepticism reserved for tabloid shorthand.

Still, Castle believes there are clear practical reasons why Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could end up under the same roof at Marsh Farm again, despite being divorced since the mid‑1990s. He points to 'security' and 'routine' as the two key drivers.

From a property and logistics standpoint, he said, it is 'not unusual' for former partners to share a home when personal safety and a predictable daily set-up are pressing concerns.

However, he added that her ability to stay there would depend heavily on the fine print of Andrew's occupation of Marsh Farm and whether any formal consent is required from the Crown Estate or the King.

In other words, the theory of a Marsh Farm reunion is grounded less in romance and more in real estate, security assessments and the royal family's internal arrangements. That does not mean it will happen, and there has been no confirmation from Andrew or Sarah Ferguson, or from Buckingham Palace, that she will move in.

Their domestic set-up was often characterised as unconventional but mutually supportive, especially around family events involving their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

That pattern has been strained in recent months. Sarah has not been seen in public for some time, following the release of the US Department of Justice Epstein files that included what were reported to be several emails exchanged between her and Epstein after his 2008 conviction for sex offences.

A spokesperson for the Duchess said some of the messages were sent 'under duress' and did not reflect her true views, and stressed that appearing in the documents is not proof of wrongdoing.

Whether Sarah Ferguson joins Andrew at March Farm will depend on decisions taken behind closed doors at Sandringham and Buckingham Palace, as well as on the former couple's own calculations about privacy, optics and survival in a much-altered royal landscape.

For now, the Yorks appear to be bunkering down, using the privacy of the Norfolk countryside to weather the ongoing fallout from their past associations and the loss of their Windsor status.