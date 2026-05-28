Kate Middleton was left irritated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's treatment of palace staff and quietly stepped back from efforts to stop the couple's royal exit, according to a new biography released in the UK this week. In William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, royal author Russell Myers claims the Princess of Wales believed longstanding tensions between the brothers made Harry's departure from royal life all but inevitable.

The news came after years of speculation about what really went on behind palace walls before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down as senior working royals and moving to North America. Myers' book seeks to piece together those final tumultuous months, drawing on unnamed sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales, and revisiting earlier accusations about Meghan's relationship with household staff.

None of the senior royals have commented on the latest claims, and much of what is described remains impossible to verify independently, so the details should be treated with a degree of caution.

Kate Middleton And The 'Heir And Spare' Divide

For context, Myers places Kate Middleton at the edge of a family drama that was already years in the making. He writes that the princess, now 44, came to see 'fundamental differences' between Prince William and Prince Harry that flowed from their starkly unequal positions as 'the heir and the spare.'

According to the book, Catherine initially dismissed the brothers' rows as 'immaturity or stubbornness, on both sides'. Over time, however, she is said to have concluded that Harry wanted more from his role than to be 'a bit-part player' in a monarchy where his elder brother would always be the main focus.

What appears to have altered the dynamic more sharply, Myers argues, was the way Harry and Meghan allegedly behaved towards palace employees. He writes that 'Harry and Meghan's attitude toward palace staff, whom they cared about, set the couple on an entirely different course'. The book does not spell out specific incidents in detail, but anchors the tension in the couple's dealings with those who kept the royal machine running.

That strand of the story taps into a dispute that burst into public view in 2021, when several aides accused Meghan of bullying behaviour during her time at Kensington Palace. Buckingham Palace confirmed an internal review was commissioned into the handling of those complaints. The findings were never published. Meghan, through her lawyer at the time, vehemently denied the allegations, calling them 'a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation'.

Myers' account leans heavily on the notion that Kate felt protective of long‑serving staff and was quietly dismayed by what she perceived as disrespect. It is a familiar portrait of the Princess of Wales as cautious, institutional, and more in tune with the traditional royal mindset than her Californian sister‑in‑law.

Kate Middleton's Reported 'Less Interest' In Blocking Harry's Exit

Where the book becomes more pointed is in its suggestion that Kate Middleton ultimately had 'less interest' than Prince William in trying to block Prince Harry's decision to leave the working royal fold.

'Sources suggest she had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role,' Myers writes, depicting a princess who, while saddened by the family rift, did not push to reverse it. By contrast, he says, 'William was intensely saddened at his brother's decision to quit.'

The future king is described as realising that years of drifting apart had reached a decisive break. Myers recounts how memories of the brothers supporting each other through the aftermath of Princess Diana's death, and then through their twenties and early thirties in the public eye, were 'tarnished by the division at the heart of the family.'

As for Kate, the book paints her as an 'outsider' who had watched the relationship between the two princes deteriorate. Myers claims she saw Harry and Meghan grow 'ever more bitter at having to follow the rules of a hierarchical and hereditary monarchy, until they felt as if they could follow them no longer.' From that vantage point, the Sussexes' decision to step away is framed less as a sudden rupture and more as the end point of a trajectory she had long anticipated.

Again, none of the four directly involved has endorsed this interpretation. Without on‑the‑record confirmation, the portrait of Kate's private calculations rests on the word of unnamed insiders, and readers are left to decide how much weight to give it.

The visible reality, though, is hard to dispute. Prince Harry and Meghan left for a new life in Montecito, California, in 2020. Public sightings of the so‑called 'Fab Four' have since been rare, and often awkward. They were last photographed together at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, when Prince William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan carried out a joint walkabout outside Windsor Castle, greeting mourners while pointedly keeping their distance from one another.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's reps for comments.