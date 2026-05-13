Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are quietly plotting what allies describe as a 'royal redemption' from their separate bolt-holes in Norfolk and the Austrian Alps, after King Charles publicly welcomed Princess Eugenie's pregnancy in London last week and signalled, at least in public, that his niece remains firmly inside the royal tent.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, both 66, have spent months in effective exile following the implosion of their reputations and their long‑scrutinised ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Seven months ago they were stripped of their remaining titles and evicted from Royal Lodge, and in February Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

King Charles issued a statement at the time stressing that the 'appropriate authorities' would have his 'full and wholehearted support and co‑operation.' Nothing about those investigations has been resolved yet, so talk of any way back for the pair remains highly speculative.

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Andrew, Sarah Ferguson And A Carefully Worded Palace Olive Branch

In the middle of that bleak landscape came Eugenie's announcement. The princess, 36, confirmed on social media that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child, posting a photograph of sons August, five, and Ernest, two, clutching a baby scan. 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026!' she wrote, adding red hearts and a baby emoji.

According to Heat World, Andrew and Sarah were not blindsided. Despite keeping their distance from their parents in public, both Eugenie and Princess Beatrice had already shared the news privately.

'Andrew and Sarah are so happy for Eugenie,' the source said. 'Even though she keeps her distance from them publicly, they were amongst the first to receive the news along with Beatrice.'

That distance is not accidental. The same insider said Andrew and Sarah 'have had no choice but to accept that they can't be seen publicly with Eugenie or Beatrice, at least for the foreseeable future and until the scandal starts to die down.' For a couple who have long sold themselves as a united family unit, that enforced separation from their daughters' public lives is described as one of the hardest parts of their downfall.

The line from Buckingham Palace appeared, at first glance, unremarkable. Officials confirmed Eugenie's pregnancy and noted that the King was 'delighted' by the news.

Yet in the current climate, that small flourish has been read as a conscious show of support for a niece many see as blamelessly caught between her loyalty to her parents and her place in 'The Firm.'

It will have been particularly welcome to Eugenie and Beatrice, who are banned from joining the rest of the royals at Royal Ascot this year. Within Andrew and Sarah's camp, though, it is being talked up as more than a courtesy.

'The fact King Charles has already sent his congratulations, along with Queen Camilla and the Waleses, is a huge positive as far as they're concerned and a sign that Eugenie and Beatrice still hold a lot of sway inside The Firm,' the insider claimed. 'Eugenie's pregnancy is something they're both seeing as a potential lifeline and hopefully a turning point that works in their favour.'

Whether that is fantasy or shrewd reading is another matter. The Palace has given no hint that the warm words for Eugenie extend to any softening towards Andrew and Sarah Ferguson themselves, and the source concedes there has been no formal talk of forgiveness. Given the proximity of Andrew's arrest and their eviction from Royal Lodge, a rapid change of heart would be extraordinary.

King Charles Holds 'All The Aces' As Exiled Yorks Eye A Way Back

Despite that, those close to Andrew and Sarah Ferguson say the pair are already gaming out how to convert this moment into a broader rehabilitation.

'The announcement has emboldened Andrew and Sarah as they're now convinced the girls can fight their corner and campaign for the likes of Charles to give them more of a break moving forward,' the insider said. They are described as 'praying' that their pariah status will not be permanent, and as viewing King Charles as the man who 'holds all the aces.'

'It may sound delusional to most, but they truly believe there's a path to redemption and that at some point the dust will blow over and enable them to be taken out of exile,' the source added. 'Certainly, Sarah is banking on that; she's always been an eternal optimist, albeit a self‑serving one at that.'

Money has become an urgent part of that calculation. Having left the UK in December and holed up in an Austrian chalet, Sarah Ferguson was reported to have told friends she 'needs money.' Rumours that she might try something as outlandish as cloning the late Queen's beloved corgis for sale have been denied by her spokesperson, but there is less dispute about her interest in cashing in on her story.

It has been widely reported that the former Duchess of York has explored offers for a memoir or television tell‑all, with at least one US documentary proposal said to be worth around £1.3 million and to include discussion of her friendship with Epstein. According to the latest briefing, however, she is now hesitating and looking instead at a longer‑term route back towards royal acceptance that might put her finances on a more respectable footing.

Andrew, too, appears to be re‑calculating. While still under investigation, he has been linked to plans for a new life in the United Arab Emirates.

'He's still holding out hope for some type of path back to the life he led before,' the insider said. 'Even if he doesn't get the honour of serving the Crown, the main mission is to be reintegrated into his family. And the same goes for Sarah, she's clinging to the hope that Queen Camilla and others will find it in their hearts to forgive what's happened and allow her to re‑enter the fold.'

The same source is clear‑eyed enough to admit that 'even they would concede that in order for this to happen, it's going to take a major miracle.'

Eugenie's Happy News, And The Cost Of Her Parents' Ambitions

Caught in the middle is Eugenie herself, who is trying to enjoy a pregnancy under a spotlight she did not seek. Friends say she continues to feel she has little choice but to keep a public distance from her parents, however painful.

'Eugenie is just trying to move forward and enjoy her pregnancy in a calm fashion, so having her parents trying to muscle in like this and use it to their advantage is the last thing she needs right now,' the insider said. She is said to 'cherish' her relationship with King Charles and the rest of the working royals, and the Palace's warm response to her announcement 'meant a lot.'

The same source summed up the quiet sadness at the heart of the situation, 'She loves her parents, but this type of behaviour is a perfect example of why she has decided to separate them from so much of her world right now. It's sad for her, but at this point it is what it is.'