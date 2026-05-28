Prince Harry has reportedly been left 'hurt' and 'angry' in California after believing he was brutally ghosted by George Clooney, with sources claiming the Duke of Sussex cannot understand why the Hollywood star, who attended his 2018 Windsor wedding, no longer returns his calls.

The latest reports suggest the easy camaraderie that once appeared to exist between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and George and Amal Clooney has cooled to the point of silence. According to insiders quoted in Heat, contact between the Sussexes' Montecito home and the Clooneys' circle has 'all but disappeared,' with Harry said to be feeling humiliated and increasingly isolated. None of the parties has publicly confirmed a rift, so the claims about private conversations and motives remain unverified.

From Royal Wedding Friends To Silence

The relationship between Prince Harry and George Clooney was put on show from the moment the Sussexes married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018. The guest list read like a Hollywood roll call, with Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Elton John and James Blunt among the guests. Even in that company, George and Amal Clooney were seen as one of the standout power couples in the chapel.

In the months that followed, reports painted a picture of a warm and fast-growing friendship. The Sussexes were hosted by the Clooneys at their villa on Lake Como, prompting talk of shared humanitarian interests and a close personal bond. At the time, one source said 'Harry and George have a special bond and friendship,' while George publicly defended Meghan during her pregnancy with Archie in 2019 and criticised the media attention surrounding her, drawing a comparison with the treatment of Princess Diana.

There was even loose speculation that Clooney might be asked to be a godfather to Archie, while insiders spoke of possible joint charity projects and a longer-term partnership on causes both couples cared about. Against that background, the suggestion that Prince Harry now feels abruptly shut out by George Clooney reads as a sharp reversal.

The Ghosting Claims

Insiders quoted by Heat describe the fallout as 'very painful.' One source said Harry believed the four of them had formed a strong bond and expected the relationship to deepen after he and Meghan moved to the United States, only to feel that they had been 'brutally ghosted.'

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The same insider claimed Harry and Meghan reached out 'together as well as separately,' but calls either went unanswered or were met with polite excuses when they did get through. According to that account, the Sussexes have now stopped trying and decided they are 'past the point of grovelling.'

Those claims rely entirely on unnamed sources and have not been independently verified by either household. The Clooneys have not commented publicly on any cooling of relations, and there is no independent evidence that calls were being ignored. What is clear is that George Clooney has continued to appear comfortable around the senior royals Harry has often criticised.

In 2023, after Harry's memoir Spare reignited tensions with his family, George and Amal Clooney attended The Prince's Trust Awards, publicly aligning themselves with King Charles III's long-standing charity. Later reports suggested Harry and Meghan were not invited to the Clooneys' Albie Awards, a philanthropy-focused event in the same space where Harry has tried to rebuild his own profile through work such as the Invictus Games.

William Enters The Picture

Those around Prince Harry, speaking anonymously, have linked his frustration not only to the alleged snub but also to what he sees as a missed opportunity. One insider said the Duke believes he and Clooney share 'very similar goals and political views' and had imagined working together, only to find himself, in their words, unable to 'even get an invite to George's parties.'

The same source claimed Harry suspects Prince William may be part of the reason for the distance, reportedly believing his brother is 'somehow to blame,' although no explanation is offered and there is nothing to suggest the Clooneys have ever discussed William in their private decisions. As with much of the briefing around the Sussexes, it remains allegation rather than fact.

From Harry's side, the tone is said to be raw. He is described as 'hurt' and 'angry,' feeling that a man who witnessed one of the most important days of his life has now, in effect, disappeared. The lack of any clear explanation, the source says, has left Harry 'to fill in the blanks.'

Clooney's Alleged Retreat

Sources said to be close to the Clooneys, also speaking anonymously, offer a very different version. According to Heat, they see the matter as petty and have no wish to fuel a public row. One insider claimed George and Amal grew tired of the Sussexes' pettiness and did not want to be cast as 'Team Sussex' while the couple's disputes with the Royal Family dominated headlines.

From that perspective, stepping back is presented as a pragmatic move to avoid being pulled into transatlantic drama. The same source suggested they regarded cutting ties and moving on as a 'smart play' given the way events around Harry and Meghan have unfolded since they left royal duties.

None of that has been confirmed by George or Amal Clooney. No on-the-record representative has accused the Sussexes of pettiness or explained any deliberate distancing. What does exist publicly is a trail of formal appearances, including Clooney greeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace and praising the monarch's US visit, saying at The King's Trust Awards that he was 'very proud to be here in support of the King.'

Between those public moments and the off-the-record briefings lies a familiar modern royal story. Prince Harry reportedly feels sidelined by an influential friend he once counted as an ally, while that friend's camp is said to see distance as self-preservation in an age when proximity to the Sussexes is quickly read as taking sides.