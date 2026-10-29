Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have transported fans back to their Disney Channel days after recreating their iconic Princess Protection Program poster, 17 years after the film's release. The nostalgic reunion has left longtime admirers emotional, with one declaring, 'I'm literally sobbing this is my whole childhood.'

The childhood friends reunited for Rare Beauty's 'Still Making Each Other Blush' campaign, unveiled on Wednesday, 28 October. Beyond recreating their 2009 film poster, the pair revived their old YouTube vlog format, bringing back the friendship affectionately known as 'Delena'.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Recreate Iconic Disney Poster

Gomez shared photographs of herself and Lovato wearing glamorous gowns and tiaras, recreating their characters' poses from Princess Protection Program. Gomez wore teal, while Lovato appeared in yellow, echoing the colours associated with their respective characters, Carter Mason and Princess Rosalinda.

'Once a Princess, always a Princess,' Gomez captioned the Instagram photographs, celebrating their collaboration. The post attracted nostalgic reactions from fans and celebrities who remembered the actresses' Disney Channel years.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the campaign promotes the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, featuring their favourite Rare Beauty shades. Gomez selected Hope, a nude mauve, while Lovato chose Virtue, a beige peach.

'Delena Is Back': Fans Get Emotional Over Reunion

The poster recreation prompted enthusiastic responses from longtime fans, many of whom remembered watching the actresses during their teenage years. One Instagram commenter, whose username was not identified in Entertainment Weekly's report, wrote, 'I'm literally sobbing this is my whole childhood.'

Another fan celebrated the actresses' return, writing, 'Omg, my two favorites princesses together ❤️ We missed you a lot.' A third described the reunion as the 'best collaboration in history', according to the publication.

For others, the photographs brought back memories of the film's original release, with one social media user commenting, 'This took me back to 2009.' The reaction reflected the nostalgia surrounding the actresses' reunion, particularly among viewers who grew up watching Disney Channel.

The excitement extended to familiar accounts, with Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) commenting 'delena forever' beneath Gomez's Instagram post. Disney Channel's official account (@disneychannel) responded, 'FREAKING OUT!', while Gomez's husband, Benny Blanco (@itsbennyblanco), also celebrated the collaboration.

On X, a user identified as @yannasangel reportedly described Gomez and Lovato as the 'original Disney girls' beneath a Pop Base post. Other online reactions celebrated 'Delena' returning, while some fans suggested Gomez resembled her younger Disney-era self.

Delena Bring Back Their 18-Year-Old Vlogs

The nostalgia continued when Gomez and Lovato recreated the informal YouTube videos they filmed as teenagers. Their new vlog features playful conversations, old photographs and a performance of 'One and the Same', their duet from Princess Protection Program.

In one exchange from the video, Gomez asks how long it has been since they last filmed together. Lovato replies, '18 years,' prompting Gomez to joke, 'That's a whole person.'

The pair also revived their familiar 'Yo, yo, yo' introduction, a memorable feature of their early videos. According to Geo News, the actresses danced, played with makeup and reminisced about their younger years.

How Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reconnected

The reunion carries additional significance because Gomez and Lovato's friendship has experienced periods of distance. As IBTimes UK previously reported, Lovato acknowledged in 2020 that she and Gomez were no longer friends.

Their relationship has since warmed, with Gomez attending Lovato's Orlando concert in April. Speaking to ELLE, Lovato described their friendship as having different chapters while expressing appreciation for their renewed connection.

The Rare Beauty campaign celebrates that shared history while introducing a $50 (£38) blush bundle. For fans who remember the actresses growing up together, however, the biggest attraction may be seeing 'Delena' sharing the screen once again.