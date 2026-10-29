Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have reunited for a Rare Beauty campaign that takes fans back to their Disney days, recreating some of the moments that made their childhood friendship so memorable. The collaboration marks a rare public project between the former Disney stars, whose relationship has gone through different phases over the years.

The pair star in Rare Beauty's 'Still Making Each Other Blush' campaign, recreating scenes from their 2008 YouTube videos and 2009 Disney Channel film Princess Protection Program. The reunion also launches the limited-edition Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, named after the nickname fans gave the childhood friends.

A Nostalgic Return to Their Disney Years

The campaign leans heavily into nostalgia, with Gomez and Lovato recreating the casual style of the videos they made as teenagers. In a video shared as part of the campaign, the pair revisit their old YouTube format, answer questions and lip-sync to 'One and the Same', their duet from Princess Protection Program. They also recreate poses from the 2009 film, bringing back one of their most recognisable Disney-era moments.

The campaign taps into the nostalgia surrounding the pair's long history, while Rare Beauty has framed the project around their enduring connection. Lovato said being on set with Gomez felt like they were 'back in our old bedrooms making YouTube videos and playing with makeup'. Gomez described the collaboration as 'a chance to celebrate who we are today'.

What Happened Between Selena and Demi?

Gomez and Lovato first met as children while auditioning for Barney & Friends. They later became Disney Channel stars, with Gomez starring in Wizards of Waverly Place and Lovato appearing in Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance. Their friendship became closely associated with their rise to fame, with fans later coining the nickname 'Delena' for the pair.

However, the pair experienced periods of distance as they grew older. In 2020, Lovato told Harper's Bazaar that she and Gomez were no longer friends.

'When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so it felt...,' Lovato said, adding: 'I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.'

Their relationship appears to have warmed in recent years. Gomez attended the opening night of Lovato's It's Not That Deep Tour in Orlando in April, marking a public reunion between the pair.

Lovato has since spoken warmly about their renewed friendship. 'There have been different chapters throughout our lives,' she told Elle in a new interview. 'But Selena is someone that I've always loved and adored.'

'It's really great to be in a place today where we can collaborate on things, but also just hang out and spend time together,' Lovato added.

Inside the Rare Beauty Delena Bundle

The collaboration centres on the $50 (£37.50) Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, which pairs two existing Soft Pinch Liquid Blush shades with a Soft Pinch Blush Brush.

Gomez wears Hope, a nude mauve shade, while Lovato wears Virtue, a beige peach shade. The limited-edition set is being sold through Rare Beauty and forms the centrepiece of the campaign.

The campaign was released on Wednesday, 28 October, with the Delena bundle available through the Rare Beauty website.