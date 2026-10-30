Fans mourning Sir Patrick Stewart have been asked to support Alzheimer's research and dementia caregivers instead of sending flowers. The actor's family named two organisations for memorial contributions following his death aged 86, directing supporters towards both scientific research and practical assistance for families affected by the disease.

Stewart died at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, in the care of his wife, Sunny Ozell. His death was announced on social media the following day. The family said he had experienced a 'brief and poignant journey' with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, diagnoses that had not previously been publicly disclosed.

The memorial request identifies the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America Caregiver Resources as recipients of donations. The two organisations address different aspects of dementia, from research into the condition to support for people caring for loved ones.

Johns Hopkins Fund Supports Research Into Alzheimer's

The first organisation named by the family is the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, based at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. Its researchers investigate the causes and earliest stages of Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, with the aim of improving understanding and developing more effective treatments. The centre says donations can support research projects, fellowships for emerging medical and scientific researchers, and community education programmes.

The centre also conducts clinical research and studies interventions that may improve care for people experiencing symptoms. Contributions therefore support work that extends beyond laboratory research, including efforts to improve knowledge and patient care.

Alzheimer's Foundation of America Offers Help to Caregivers

The second recipient, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA), focuses on individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Unlike the Johns Hopkins centre's research focus, the AFA provides practical assistance to people dealing with the demands of dementia care. Its services include a national helpline staffed by licensed social workers trained in dementia care, caregiver support groups, educational resources, and guidance for families navigating a diagnosis.

The helpline operates seven days a week and is accessible by telephone, text message, and online chat. The organisation also offers support groups where caregivers can share experiences and receive guidance from trained professionals.

These services address a different but equally important challenge. While researchers work towards better treatments, families often need immediate help understanding symptoms, arranging care, and managing the emotional pressure of supporting someone with dementia.

A Memorial Appeal That Reflects Stewart's Legacy

Stewart became internationally recognised for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films. His career also included decades of theatre work, including performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He was knighted in 2010 for services to drama.

Tributes followed the announcement of his death, with colleagues and fans remembering his work across stage and screen. Marvel Studios also paid tribute to the actor, describing him as a 'true gentleman'.

The donation request gives admirers a way to remember Stewart through work connected to the illnesses named in his family's statement. It also highlights two needs that can easily be overlooked when public attention focuses on medical breakthroughs: continued investment in research and support for the people providing care.

Those wishing to contribute can visit the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer's Disease Research Center donation page or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America donation page.