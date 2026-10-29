Eminem has faced 'spineless' criticism over his collaboration with MAGA supporter Kid Rock, while their song 'Heal My Faith' missed the Billboard Hot 100 in its debut chart appearance. The track reached No. 38 on Hot Christian Songs, placing it on a specialist chart rather than the main US singles ranking.

The objections centre on Eminem's earlier challenge to Trump-supporting fans and his decision to record with one of the president's prominent musical allies. Both musicians have defended their longstanding friendship, and there is no evidence that the criticism caused the chart result.

Some listeners saw the collaboration as inconsistent with Eminem's 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards freestyle, which challenged fans who supported Donald Trump to choose a side. Others welcomed its message that friendship could survive political disagreement.

Online Response Divides Over Kid Rock Collaboration

One X user wrote, 'I will never take Eminem seriously again when he talks about politics', while the collaboration also drew the description 'spineless'. Another response to Eminem's promotional post read, 'Just gross. Making music with him is choosing sides.'

Supporters took a different view, with one commenter writing, 'This is a a between them and us, not red and blue.' The reports give no figures establishing how widely either position was shared among listeners.

Eminem and Kid Rock Share a Long History

The musicians' professional relationship stretches back decades, with Eminem appearing on Kid Rock's 1998 track 'F--- Off'. Kid Rock later appeared in Eminem's 2013 'Berzerk' video, years before their current collaboration became a focus of political argument.

In his new verse, Eminem recalls Kid Rock attending his 1997 EP release party and encouraging him early in his career. He also describes time they spent together while recording in California, making their personal history central to his contribution.

Eminem addressed the dispute in a promotional message, writing, 'Not about choosing sides, just choosing to make music with my old friend.' He added, 'Praying for all of us.'

Kid Rock acknowledged their disagreements in the album's foreword, saying, 'we differ politically and on other things, but we've stayed friends through it all'. He expressed hope that their example might reach people who had lost friendships or stopped speaking to relatives over differing views.

'Heal My Faith' Reaches Christian Chart

'Heal My Faith' appeared on Kid Rock's album Halfway 2 Jesus, released on 17 October, with Eminem featured on the fifth track. The album debuted at No. 10 on Top Christian Albums but did not enter the Billboard 200.

The release also missed Spotify's US Top 50 and left the iTunes Top 100 within days, the coverage stated, without supplying dated chart snapshots. The coverage also stated that the song missed Spotify's US Top 50 and dropped out of the iTunes Top 100 within days.

Eminem and Kid Rock Retain Different Political Positions

Eminem's public political position has differed from Kid Rock's, including his support for Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign. Kid Rock performed at the Republican National Convention and other Trump-backed events.

Their collaboration has brought those differences back into view without either musician announcing a change of allegiance. For critics, the question is whether Eminem's choice of collaborator fits his earlier message; for supporters, maintaining the friendship does not require political agreement.