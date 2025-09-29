KEY POINTS Mandy Teefey calls Selena and Benny's marriage 'absolutely flawless' in emotional Instagram post.

Singer chose grandfather David Cornett to walk her down the aisle, honouring a family memory.

Selena Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara on 27 September was filled with star power, romance, and a few surprises.

Among the most touching moments of the day, the singer's mother, Mandy Teefey, revealed that her daughter chose her grandfather, David Cornett, to walk her down the aisle – a gesture that carried deep family significance.

A Fairytale Celebration

Teefey, 49, shared her joy in an Instagram post the day after the ceremony. 'What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know!' she wrote on 28 September. 'The evening couldn't have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless!'

The event, held in the coastal California city of Santa Barbara, brought together friends, family, and celebrity guests including Taylor Swift, Steve Martin and Martin Short. But for Teefey, the most memorable part of the day was her father's role in giving Gomez away. 'It was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!!' she gushed.

The choice raised eyebrows among some observers, as it meant Gomez did not ask her father, Ricardo Gomez, or her stepfather, Brian Teefey, to take on the role.

Setting the Record Straight

Rumours soon surfaced suggesting Teefey was upset by her daughter's decision. The mother quickly dispelled the speculation. When one outlet reported she had been "shattered" by the move, she fired back in the comments: 'This is ludacris!'

Far from being offended, Teefey emphasised her pride in the moment and expressed warm words for her new son-in-law. 'All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son in law @itsbennyblanco!!! It was a fairytale come true,' she posted. She described the couple as having a 'Sunday kind of love' – the type of steady and enduring bond popularised by the 1940s song of the same name.

Honouring Her Grandfather

For Gomez, 33, the choice to have her grandfather by her side was not made lightly. In an interview earlier this year on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, she revealed she wanted to give Cornett the chance he had missed decades earlier.

'I am looking to have a special dance with my papa,' Gomez explained. 'He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle because – good for my mom – she decided to go to Vegas and was like, "Whooo."'

Teefey had eloped with Brian Teefey in 2006, leaving her father without the opportunity to play a traditional role in her wedding. 'It's very cute that they did that, but I wanted to give my grandfather the opportunity to have that,' Gomez added.

A Blended Family Journey

Gomez has been candid over the years about her upbringing in a blended family. Born in Texas to teenage parents, she was only five years old when Ricardo and Mandy separated.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest in a 2014 interview, she recalled the confusion she felt as a child. 'I never really understood it. And to be honest, I think I blamed my mom, and I just wanted a family,' she said. 'Then realising, growing up, my mom did all of the right decisions.'

Her mother's remarriage to Brian Teefey initially proved difficult for the young Gomez. 'It was really hard for me to accept my stepdad at first,' she admitted. 'I was still really young, I was 8, I wanted my family together, and then all of a sudden, I just realised how happy my mom was. Brian took on this dad role, and then I felt like I had the family that I wanted.'

A Family United

That sense of family unity was on display at the wedding, where Gomez's younger half-sister, Gracie Teefey, was also present. Teefey's posts suggest there is no rift, only gratitude for the way her daughter honoured her grandfather while celebrating her new marriage.

For Gomez, allowing Cornett to walk her down the aisle was as much about closing a family circle as it was about creating new memories. It reflected her desire to acknowledge her grandfather's place in her life and to give him the moment he had once been denied.

In the end, the gesture resonated far beyond the ceremony. It signalled the pop star's enduring bond with her family, and reinforced Teefey's belief that her daughter and Blanco share something rare. As she put it, theirs is a 'Sunday kind of love' – the kind that is timeless, steady, and built to last.