KEY POINTS From '9.27.2025' to Forever: Gomez Confirms Wedding with Minimalist Instagram Post

Taylor Swift Slipped Into Town, But Her 'Flower Girl' Role Couldn't Be Confirmed

Taylor Swift was photographed arriving discreetly in Santa Barbara under a canopy of black umbrellas, sparking immediate speculation that she was attending her longtime friend Selena Gomez's wedding.

According to Page Six and Daily Mail, the pop superstar flew in for the occasion without boyfriend Travis Kelce, as the NFL player was preparing for a Sunday game.

Swift, 34, was reported to have checked into the five-star Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito and attended the couple's rehearsal dinner on 27 September.

On Instagram, Gomez later confirmed the nuptials had taken place, sharing candid snaps with a minimalist caption for her 417 million Instagram followers: '🤍 9.27.25 🤍'

The couple's relationship became public in December 2023, but according to Gomez, they had been together six months prior. In a comment she posted last year, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star said: 'He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.'

Inside the Ceremony: A Private and Star-Studded Affair

While the couple kept most details under wraps, reports suggest the ceremony was a private and romantic affair. Friends of the couple, including several A-list guests from the music and film industry, were spotted arriving in chauffeured SUVs throughout the weekend.

The ceremony was held at a dreamy coastal garden venue, with an estimated 170 guests present—drawn from music, film, fashion and entertainment. Names such as Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, and David Henrie were among those seen arriving under discreet security coverage.

Meanwhile, the rehearsal dinner the evening before played host to many of the same faces, gathering at a private estate called El Encanto with hushed entrances and guarded paths.

Taylor Swift's participation was especially meaningful. As a friend of Gomez for over 16 years, their bond began in their teenage years when both dated Jonas Brothers.

In a recent Therapuss interview, Gomez shared: 'Taylor was the first person I told when I got signed. She's been with me through everything.'

On Selena, Taylor has been quoted as saying: 'There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back.

In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.'

If rumours are to be believed, Swift not only attended the wedding but served as the 'flower girl' - a role she volunteered for months in advance. 'Yes I will be the flower girl,' she wrote in a comment when Selena's engagement was announced.

A New Chapter for Gomez and Blanco

The wedding marks a new chapter for Gomez, 33, who has previously been candid about her struggles with lupus, bipolar disorder, and navigating fame. Her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, 36, appears to be one of her most grounded and private yet.

Blanco, known for working with artists like Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Bieber, has kept a relatively low profile throughout their romance. The couple reportedly bonded over their love for cooking and shared values. In a now-viral post from early 2024, Gomez wrote: 'He is my safe space. My best friend. My everything.'

Fans flooded social media with congratulations after Gomez's wedding post, with Swifties and Selenators alike celebrating the couple's big day. One comment read: 'We grew up with you and now we're crying watching you walk down the aisle. You deserve this happiness.'

Though Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce wasn't present, sources say she left shortly after the ceremony to return to Kansas City ahead of Sunday's NFL game.

Selena Gomez's wedding comes amidst a new era in both her personal and professional life, including the final season of Only Murders in the Building and a rumoured upcoming album. Fans are hoping this romantic milestone marks the beginning of lasting happiness.