Serbia's provincial public broadcaster, Radio Television of Vojvodina (RTV), apologised to viewers on Monday for years of one-sided reporting. The apology came a day after a student-led movement defeated Aleksandar Vučić's political alliance in parliamentary elections.

News presenter Goran Eror acknowledged that the station had remained silent on important events and failed to challenge those in power. According to reports, the televised statement accompanied an editorial resignation as Serbia faced demands for greater media independence.

What Did RTV Say in Its On-Air Apology?

RTV opened its evening bulletin with footage of Student List supporters celebrating their election victory, scenes the broadcaster had omitted from its coverage the previous night. 'We kept silent, turned a blind eye, reported events one-sidedly, and failed to ask the necessary questions,' Eror said, according to Serbian newspaper Vreme. 'For that, we owe our viewers an apology.'

The presenter explained that some RTV employees had fought for journalists and editors to work freely under professional standards but had been unable to secure those changes in time. RTV clarified that the apology reflected the position of some staff members, rather than a statement endorsed by every employee.

The broadcaster serves Vojvodina, Serbia's northern autonomous province, and is based in Novi Sad, where anti-government protests began following a deadly railway station canopy collapse in November 2024.

RTV Shake-up After Election Results

The apology followed the Student List's victory in Sunday's snap parliamentary election. Serbia's Republic Electoral Commission reported preliminary results, giving the movement 52.71% of votes and 140 seats in the 250-member National Assembly. The 'Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia' list received 39.17% and 104 seats, according to the commission's figures released on Monday.

The commission stressed that these figures remained preliminary pending final certification. Vučić conceded defeat on election night, telling supporters that the Student List had won. The result followed nearly two years of demonstrations over corruption allegations and government accountability.

RTV's acting editor-in-chief for its first television programme, Nenad Ćaćić, resigned amid demands from both employees and management. Blažo Popović replaced him, and Predrag Novković was appointed as programme director.

The Nezavisnost journalists' union had previously sought editorial changes, alleging that the broadcaster's coverage favoured the government.

Serbian Media Freedom Under Spotlight

Pressure spread beyond the provincial broadcaster. Reuters reported that protesters entered the newsroom of pro-Vučić private broadcaster Informer TV, confronted its editor and demanded accountability. Informer described the incident as an attack on journalists.

Police also secured another broadcaster, Pink TV, as demonstrators gathered outside. Student List representative Ilija Srđanović appealed for calm and urged supporters to avoid violence.

Election monitoring organisation CRTA reported that national television stations gave government representatives roughly three-quarters of political airtime during the campaign, with overwhelmingly negative coverage of the Student List. Serbia ranked 104th in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, according to Reuters, reflecting longstanding concerns about political pressure on news organisations.

The Student List has promised changes to media regulation and public broadcasting, although reforms will depend on the incoming parliament and government. RTV's apology and leadership changes are among the first visible consequences of the election result.