Bulgarian journalist Sonya Koltuklieva suffered a fractured shoulder after a National Service for Protection (NSP) officer pushed her to the ground as she opened the door of Parliament Chair Mihaela Dotsova's official car in Sofia, Bulgarian news reports said.

The incident happened on Thursday evening, 22 October, outside the headquarters of the Progressive Bulgaria movement. Koltuklieva was trying to question Dotsova about the cancellation of a parliamentary hearing concerning an alleged drug trafficker reportedly pardoned by Iliana Iotova when she was vice-president in 2022, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

Footage showed Koltuklieva opening the car door before an officer pushed her backwards onto the pavement. The vehicle then drove away. Koltuklieva said examinations at the Military Medical Academy confirmed the fracture.

Sofia, Bulgaria - A civil service security guard attacked journalist from the Bulgarian media outlet PIK, Sonya Koltuklieva, while she was trying to ask a question to Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova.

Source: https://t.co/yQVHEy5Hd3#BREAKING #BREAKING_NEWS #Bulgaria #news pic.twitter.com/gT4vbAqZnu — Календар News (@KalendarNews) October 22, 2026

Officer Detained and Later Released

The officer was identified by Bulgarian National Television as Lieutenant Martin Varadinov. He was detained early on Friday, 23 October, and appeared before the Sofia Military Court later that day.

Prosecutors asked the court to keep Varadinov in custody on an accusation of causing bodily injury. The court ordered his release without a pre-trial restraint measure. The decision could be challenged and did not determine his final responsibility.

The court said the evidence was insufficient to conclude that Varadinov had struck Koltuklieva. Witnesses described her being pushed and falling, while judges found no evidence he might abscond or commit another offence.

Varadinov said he believed he had acted lawfully. His lawyer argued that he was protecting Dotsova and that Koltuklieva had tried to open the vehicle door without authorisation. These were defence arguments, not court findings. BTA reported that Varadinov, another officer and the head of Dotsova's protection team were temporarily suspended during the inquiry.

what a BS post.

She casually opened the car door wtf

She should be happy that the bodyguards just pushed her away — saiv (@saivSOL) October 23, 2026

Security Chief Tenders Resignation

President Iotova condemned the officer's conduct as an 'unacceptable and excessive reaction' and said she would seek the resignation of NSP chief Major General Emil Tonev. Tonev tendered his resignation on Friday, BTA reported.

The Association of European Journalists in Bulgaria called for accountability from the security service and Dotsova. Opposition parties demanded that Dotsova resign, citing questions about her security detail's conduct and the response after Koltuklieva fell.

Dotsova visited Koltuklieva at the Military District Prosecution Office on Thursday night and expressed regret. She later said she had not seen exactly how the confrontation unfolded, according to Radio Bulgaria. Koltuklieva rejected her explanation, saying she believed the speaker was making excuses.

Disputed Accounts of the Aftermath

Koltuklieva said Progressive Bulgaria deputy chair Alexander Neychev accused her of staging a provocation while she was in pain. She said she was asking questions and routinely pursued politicians who avoided answering them.

A video released by Progressive Bulgaria MP Daniel Parushev showed what he said was himself and Neychev helping Koltuklieva after the incident. Parushev disputed claims that party representatives had failed to assist her.

The incident occurred three days before Bulgaria's presidential election on 25 October. With 99.94% of protocols processed, Radio Bulgaria reported that Iotova and running mate Kiril Valchev received 34.76%, ahead of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev on 31.94%. The tickets are due to contest a run-off on 1 November.