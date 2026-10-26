Two years of protests have led to this: a projected victory for Student List (Studentska Lista or SL) in Serbia. The student-led movement is expected to win between 135 and 140 parliamentary seats in the 250-member parliament, according to preliminary projections.

Even longtime political leader Aleksandar Vučić had to concede defeat, as his electoral list was projected to secure around 105 seats. Vučić served as president of Serbia from 2017 until he resigned on 27 September 2026, following prolonged protests that began in late 2024.

THE STUDENTS WON!

STUDENTSKA LISTA JE POBEDILA!@sandrogozi, Secretary-General of the European Democratic Party (EDP), on the victory of the Student List in Serbia:



“An extraordinary victory for democracy, for freedom and for the future of #Serbia!



This incredible result is… pic.twitter.com/fvP55WEniS — European Democrats (@democrats_eu) October 25, 2026

The Snap Election

'It is clear that we have lost these elections,' Vučić was quoted as saying, even though the results had not been finalised. His concession speech was met with tears of joy and loud cheers at the Student List headquarters, according to local and international news reports.

BREAKING: Aleksandar Vučić conceded defeat in Serbia’s snap parliamentary election, saying the student-backed Student List had won.



“Based on a stratified sample, it is clear that we have lost this election. The student blockade list won,” Vučić said.



The result ends more than… pic.twitter.com/3BaV95bV7b — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 25, 2026

'Preliminary results show that students are convincingly leading in almost all polling stations,' Radomir Saičić, a parliamentary candidate for the Student List, said in a speech at the movement's election headquarters. 'Students won, and with them also a hope that Serbia can be a country of justice, freedom and dignity.'

Akademik i kandidat na Studentskoj listi @studentblokade Radomir Saičić je tokom slavlja u izbornom štabu, nakon pobede ove liste na izborima, poručio da se večeras čuje glas slobode, te da su građani Srbije pokazali da nijedna prepreka nije veća od njihove volje. pic.twitter.com/FB4Uxl2Mqb — N1 Beograd (@n1srbija) October 25, 2026

'Let this night be the beginning of a new chapter,' he added. Some students took to the streets to celebrate.

How Students Mobilised To Challenge Leadership

On 1 November 2024, a heavy concrete canopy at the main railway station in Novi Sad collapsed onto the pavement, killing 14 people at the scene. Two more people later died from their injuries, bringing the death toll to 16. The victims included a six-year-old child and a 77-year-old man. Many were angry because the station had recently undergone a major renovation.

The tragedy sparked mass protests, led by students, that grew into a nationwide movement challenging the government. Protesters rallied around the slogan 'Corruption Kills.'

In December 2024, the student movement described its collective approach to organising, saying in Serbian: 'We are on the streets for an idea, not for personal gain. This is neither the place nor the time for highlighting individuals, but for unity and solidarity.'

🚨🇷🇸LIVE FROM SERBIA: Students are celebrating across the country as millions take to the streets to celebrate the student list’s victory over Aleksandar Vučić’s pro-EU regime.



The student list won 52% of the vote, while Vučić’s list secured just 39.3%. pic.twitter.com/soLKixGgNT — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) October 25, 2026

After nearly two years of mass protests, Vučić resigned as president on 27 September 2026 to participate in the upcoming parliamentary election as an ordinary citizen. He wrote on social media, in a statement translated from Serbian: 'What no one can take away from me is the fact that I worked diligently and diligently, serving my people and the country that I love most in the world.

Congratulations From Around the World

The Student List received congratulations from global leaders following its projected victory. Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said on social media that he had spoken to the Student List leaders to congratulate them.

I have just spoken by phone with the leaders of the Students' List @studentblokade, who won the elections in Serbia, to congratulate them on their victory. I assured them of Hungary’s support. I was delighted to hear how much strength our victory in April had given them during… — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) October 25, 2026

'I assured them of Hungary's support. I was delighted to hear how much strength our victory in April had given them during this difficult struggle,' Magyar said.

Today, the people of Serbia turned out in record numbers to shape their country’s future.



Congratulations to the Student List on its victory in the parliamentary elections.



We stand ready to support reforms on the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and… — António Costa (@eucopresident) October 25, 2026

European Union leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen shared a joint statement: 'We stand ready to support reforms on the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and strong democratic institutions, and to work together to advance Serbia's future in the European Union.'

Today, the people of Serbia turned out in record numbers to shape their country’s future.



Congratulations to the Student List on its victory in the parliamentary elections.



We stand ready to support reforms on the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 25, 2026

'Congratulations on the outcome of today's elections in Serbia! The Serbian citizens have demonstrated democratic maturity through a peaceful transfer of political power,' North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova also said on social media.