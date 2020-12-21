Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley's romance has remained unaffected by the sexual assault allegations levelled against him by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

Shia LaBeouf was seen indulging in a major PDA session with his new girlfriend, Margaret Qualley, in Los Angeles. The actor picked Qualley up from LAX and they cozied up in front of the paparazzi.

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the two were seen walking up to LaBeouf's pick up truck before they started their make out session. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress did not shy away from wrapping her leg around LaBeouf while they passionately kissed.

According to the outlet, the duo has been dating for a while, even though they haven't yet confirmed it in public. It is not clear as to when they started dating, but they featured in an NSFW music video two months ago.

The love birds co-starred in the "Love Me Like You Hate Me" music video, a song by Margaret's sister, Rainey Qualley, who goes by the stage name Rainsford. Their latest PDA session comes just a little over a week after FKA twigs accused LaBeouf of "relentless abuse" in a lawsuit she filed on December 10.

In the case filed at a Los Angeles Superior Court, Twigs accused the "Transformer" alum of sexual battery and also alleged that he gave her a sexually transmitted disease. The lawsuit filed by the 32-year-old, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, mainly focuses on an incident involving her as a passenger in a car that Shia recklessly drove.

The 34-year-old actor has responded to Twigs' allegations with an apology, saying: "Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions." He also confessed that he is abusive in nature, especially to those who are close to him.

"I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking," he wrote in an email to the New York Times.

"I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way," he added.