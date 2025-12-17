A 25-year-old influencer, Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva, died after being thrown from a 10th-floor balcony. The makeup, travel and wellness content creator was with her 40-year-old husband, Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, at the time.

Emergency services found Alex cradling her body. He claimed she had taken her own life, but CCTV footage suggests otherwise. Newly released videos show the lifestyle blogger being physically attacked by her husband on multiple occasions at their São Paulo apartment shortly before her death.

Moments Before Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva's Death

The Sun reported that investigators found Alex engaging in a series of physical assaults against Maria, who did not fight back, in the hours leading up to her death. Footage first showed him attacking her in a car park after she tried to hide behind a pillar to escape. He got out of the car, chased her, and struck her repeatedly, including attempts at strangulation.

Maria appeared to enter a lift alone in a bid to flee, but Alex followed in another lift. Video footage showed him forcing her back to their apartment, grabbing her by the neck and dragging her while she clung desperately to the lift door. Minutes later, Alex returned to the lift alone, collapsing to the floor with his head in his hands.

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Femicide

Nine days after Maria's death, Alex was detained by police on suspicion of femicide. Brazil's Department of Justice authorised his temporary detention based on CCTV footage and witness statements. He is currently being held at the 89th District Police station under the authority of the ongoing investigation.

This is not Alex's first criminal offence. Authorities report a history of convictions, including robbery, theft, and kidnapping. He is now being linked to the murder of his wife. Forensic examinations are planned at the location captured on CCTV, of the victim's body, and of the images circulating online, to establish the precise circumstances of Maria's death. The defence maintains that her fall was accidental and contends that internal apartment recordings will show Maria running to the balcony.

Rising Femicide Cases

Maria's death is one of millions of femicide cases occurring worldwide. The United Nations reports that gender-related killings of women and girls have shown no decline, with an average of 137 victims every day. These figures only include cases where bodies have been recovered or families have reported the incidents. Maria's case gained widespread attention online after CCTV footage was released.

The Americas, where Maria and Alex were from, rank second in the world for femicide rates. In most cases, women and girls are killed by someone close to them, with around 60% of victims murdered by intimate partners or family members. Public calls are growing for Maria's suspected killer to face justice, amid wider demands for action to protect women in Brazil from femicide.