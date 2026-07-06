Should investors ditch Bitcoin and buy gold instead? Veteran trader Peter Brandt sparked fresh debate after suggesting to investors that they might want to consider moving out of Bitcoin and into gold. His argument is based on the XAU/BTC ratio, which measures how gold is performing against Bitcoin.

According to Brandt, the chart has broken above a long-term trend line, a technical signal that gold may be set to outperform the leader in the cryptocurrency market. This call divided investors and reopened a fierce debate about which asset has a better store of value.

Why This Chart Matters

Brandt's latest prediction is based on the XAU/BTC ratio, a widely watched indicator measuring gold's performance relative to Bitcoin. A rising ratio means that gold is outperforming Bitcoin. On the other hand, a falling ratio indicates that cryptocurrency is leading.

Brandt says that the ratio has broken out of a multi-year downward channel, signalling that gold might deliver stronger returns than Bitcoin over the coming months.

Currently, Bitcoin is worth approximately $62,658, which is about half its October 2025 peak of $126,000. Meanwhile, gold sits around $4,175, roughly 25% below its all-time high above $5,600, based on TradingView data.

Brandt isn't arguing that Bitcoin lost its place altogether. Rather, he consistently argued that cryptocurrency can still climb up to $250,000, though only after building a solid base between $40,000 and $60,000.

Bitcoin Supporters Aren't Convinced

Brandt's call reopened the battle between Bitcoin and gold, and many crypto supporters aren't convinced, arguing that Bitcoin's recent pullback doesn't necessarily signal a lasting change in investor outlook.

Among them is billionaire business executive Michael Saylor, who dismissed the idea that gold is replacing Bitcoin in the near future. He argues that cryptocurrency is competing with AI investments for capital instead.

"I haven't sold a single sat."



Michael Saylor (@saylor) is Executive Chairman of Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin on earth. While crypto twitter blamed him for the correction over a 32-coin sale, he sat down with me in Prague and explained why Bitcoin is really… pic.twitter.com/OVs2udkhMs — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) June 30, 2026

Blockchain data is also challenging this narrative. While Bitcoin ETFs saw money leaving the market, long-term investors reportedly bought 125,000 BTC during the market downturn, signalling continued confidence in cryptocurrency.

Analysts Remain Divided

Not everyone is on the same page as Brandt. Market analyst Michaël van de Poppe dismissed the analysis. 'Until Bitcoin doubles, this entire chart is worthless,' he said.

Meanwhile, trader Pablo Herman argues that investors don't necessarily have to choose between the two assets. 'I hold both,' Herman declares, adding that he expects that 'BTC at least has a big bounce coming for the next few months' if it remains above $55,000. Although Herman remains optimistic about Bitcoin's near-term outlook, he is bullish on gold and silver over the next five to 10 years, suggesting that the two can complement rather than replace each other.

Will Gold Finally Overtake Bitcoin?

Whether Brandt's prediction is correct will depend on the weeks ahead. If the XAU/BTC ratio keeps on rising, then it would strengthen the case that gold will outperform Bitcoin. A falling ratio suggests that Bitcoin's weakness is only temporary.

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Recent market performance suggests the race is still not over, and investors are watching for signs of which asset will lead the next market cycle. For investors, the next few weeks could reveal whether Brandt identified a real market shift— or merely another false signal.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.