Bitcoin's dramatic rise once appeared unstoppable. Just eight months ago, the world's largest cryptocurrency reached a record high of $126,000 as investors poured money into digital assets. Expectations of a more crypto-friendly environment in the US helped fuel the rally, pushing Bitcoin above $100,000 for the first time shortly after the 2024 presidential election.

Today, the picture looks different. Bitcoin has fallen to just above $60,000, according to market data cited by CNN. The decline has wiped out more than $1.2 trillion in market value and erased all gains recorded during President Donald Trump's second term. The sell-off has left Bitcoin significantly behind other major assets. While bitcoin has dropped nearly 30% this year, the S&P 500 has gained almost 10% during the same period.

Investors Move Money Out of Bitcoin

The decline has coincided with growing investor withdrawals from Bitcoin investment products. According to data from Farside Investors, BlackRock's flagship Bitcoin exchange-traded fund recorded daily net outflows during every trading session between 15 May and 3 June. The trend suggests that some investors have reduced their exposure to Bitcoin after months of weak performance.

The broader cryptocurrency market has also struggled. Shares of Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the US, are down about 30% this year.

AI Boom Draws Investor Attention

Some market participants believe capital is moving into artificial intelligence-related investments. Jonathan Bier, chief executive of Farside Investors, told CNN that speculative investors may be shifting funds away from bitcoin and towards AI opportunities.

'A lot of speculative money may be selling bitcoin and chasing AI,' Bier said. Investor interest in artificial intelligence has surged in recent months as companies continue to announce new products, technologies, and investment opportunities linked to the sector.

Higher Interest Rates Remain a Concern

Economic conditions have also weighed on cryptocurrencies. Recent inflation data and strong employment figures have led many traders to reduce expectations for near-term interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Higher interest rates generally reduce demand for riskier assets because investors can earn more attractive returns from safer investments. Gerry O'Shea, head of global market insights at Hashdex Asset Management, said cryptocurrencies typically perform better when liquidity is more readily available.

'Crypto tends to do better when there's more liquidity in the system and a lower rate environment,' O'Shea told CNN. Uncertainty around future monetary policy has therefore added pressure to the sector.

Market Liquidations Deepened the Decline

The recent downturn has also triggered large-scale liquidations. When traders borrow money to increase their exposure to bitcoin, exchanges can automatically close positions if losses exceed certain limits. Those forced sales can accelerate price declines.

Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise Asset Management, said liquidations can worsen market downturns. According to CoinGlass data cited by Bitwise, nearly $2.5 billion worth of long bitcoin positions were liquidated during a five-day period earlier this month.

Strategy's Bitcoin Trades Moved the Market

Bitcoin also reacted sharply to activity by Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy. The company disclosed last week that it had sold 32 bitcoin, marking its first bitcoin sale since 2022. Following the disclosure, bitcoin recorded its worst weekly performance since November 2022.

Days later, Strategy announced that it had purchased 1,550 bitcoin, helping trigger a rebound across parts of the cryptocurrency market. The company remains one of the largest corporate holders of bitcoin globally.

Focus Turns to Crypto Regulation

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Investors are now watching developments in Washington. Lawmakers are debating the CLARITY Act, proposed legislation that would establish regulatory guidelines for the cryptocurrency industry and create rules covering stablecoins and other digital assets. O'Shea said the legislation could encourage additional investment into the sector if approved.

'Some of those folks out there who thought that crypto was dead will all of a sudden say, "Oh, wow, the US now has a law in place that's going to help with investment capital in the space,"' he said.

For now, bitcoin remains under pressure after losing more than half its value from its peak. Market participants continue to watch economic data, regulatory developments, and investor flows for signs of where the cryptocurrency market may head next.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.