Patrick Shyu, the former Google and Meta software engineer widely known on YouTube as 'TechLead', has announced the total liquidation of his Bitcoin portfolio. The move follows a bruising period for the cryptocurrency market, with Shyu citing 'massive financial losses' as the primary driver behind his decision to exit his positions.

In a video published on 24 June, Shyu publicly warned that the market may be skating towards a liquidity 'death spiral' as he described a period of acute mental strain, admitting that his previous strategy, which involved significant leverage, left him overexposed during the recent decline. The asset, which hit highs near $120,000 last autumn, has had a difficult year and is now trading in the low $60,000 range.

Ex‑Google TechLead Says Bitcoin Crash 'Caught Me Completely Off Guard'

In his uploaded video, Shyu bluntly told viewers that he has exited all his crypto positions.

'I sold all my Bitcoin, and I suffered absolutely massive financial losses,' he said. 'If you told me a year ago I'd be saying this out loud on camera, I'd have laughed in your face. But that's why I've been gone... the honest answer is I couldn't face you guys.'

He admitted that Bitcoin's plunge from $120,000 to the low $60,000 range blindsided him because he was heavily overleveraged.

'Bitcoin fell from 120k last October to the low 60ks this summer. A 50% crash,' he explained. 'And nothing can prepare you for what a move like this does to you mentally, especially when you're leveraged... I was overleveraged. A simple, small mistake with brutal consequences.'

Shyu was not simply holding spot Bitcoin, he was amplifying his exposure with borrowed money in a market whose volatility he thought he understood, until it turned on him.

TechLead Warns Bitcoin Is 'Staking On Thin Ice'

Where his video moves beyond personal drama is in his argument that the current Bitcoin market is simply not built to absorb the amount of selling still to come. He described liquidity conditions as dangerously fragile and suggested that big holders are quietly counting on ordinary traders to be their way out.

'The pool you'd sell into today is far shallower than in 2021. We are skating on thin ice. And a lot of people still need to exit,' he warned.

He pointed to two looming supply shocks that worry him.

First, Mt. Gox creditors, who are finally receiving 35,000 coins after the long‑running exchange collapse. Second, the vast hoard controlled by the listed software firm MicroStrategy, which Shyu said is sitting on 850,000 coins.

According to him, some whales 'quietly started selling just a little this year, hoping you will become their exit liquidity.'

His conclusion is stark: 'I suspect currently there may not be enough liquidity for everyone to get out.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify his specific claims about large holders' behaviour.

Miners, Fees And A Possible Bitcoin 'Death Spiral'

Shyu did not limit his criticism to short‑term order books. He also took aim at Bitcoin's long‑term economic design, particularly the incentives that keep miners securing the network as block rewards fall.

'Miners secure the network, and they have to get paid in two ways: either newly minted coins or your transaction fees,' he said. 'And the problem is, well, 95% of all Bitcoin is already minted. The fee economy they would depend on never showed up... as fees fade, miners switch off, security drops, the network weakens again... and a slow death spiral could set in. Nobody really knows what happens when the fees run dry.'

In his telling, Bitcoin is approaching a structural crossroads. If transaction fees do not rise enough to compensate miners as block subsidies dwindle, some may simply leave, making the network easier to attack.

Add in the eventual rise of quantum computing, which he flagged as another unresolved threat, and his verdict on the status quo is bleak: 'Bitcoin is over.'

His Bitcoin Wipe‑Out Could Be The Market's Next 'Bottom Signal'

The twist, and it is a pretty mad one given the rest of his monologue, is that Shyu still insists he is bullish on Bitcoin's underlying technology over the long run.

'I'm still bullish long term... Bitcoin gets rediscovered every cycle, usually right after everyone agrees it's dead, which, come to think of it, makes this video a pretty solid bottom signal,' he said at the end of his video.

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To recall, markets have a habit of treating high‑profile capitulations from once‑bullish voices as contrarian signals. Some traders are already joking that when a veteran YouTuber admits on camera that he cannot stomach another drawdown, that is precisely when the next leg up begins.

Bitcoin has endured a brutal slide since hitting an all‑time high of about $120,000 in October, sinking to the low $60,000s this summer, a fall of roughly 50%.

The news came after months in which Shyu, a former tech lead on YouTube's app architecture who later joined Meta as a staff software engineer, had largely vanished from his own channel. He now says that absence was driven by the scale of his losses and by a broader loss of faith in the current state of the Bitcoin market.

For now, the market remains locked in a battle between institutional accumulation and retail fatigue, with voices like Shyu's highlighting the growing anxiety that accompanies such a volatile transition.