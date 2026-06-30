Read more Gold and Silver Prices Are Dropping. Robert Kiyosaki Says a 'Massive Rise' Could Be Next Gold and Silver Prices Are Dropping. Robert Kiyosaki Says a 'Massive Rise' Could Be Next

Gold has once again become one of investors' favourite safe-haven assets, surging past $4,500 an ounce as economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and persistent inflation concerns drive demand. While institutions and central banks continue buying bullion, another, far more hands-on trend is gaining momentum across the United States.

🪙 Gold is down ~27% from its January high.



So why are central banks buying MORE?



Gold sits ~$4,034 today vs its $5,595 record on Jan 29.



Headlines call it weakness. The reserve managers buying the dip see something else. 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/m2NWLGoo1y — Kinesis Money (@KinesisMonetary) June 30, 2026

Instead of purchasing gold through exchange-traded funds or bullion dealers, a growing number of Americans are heading to rivers, streams and creeks armed with pans, shovels and sluice boxes. The idea of finding gold already sitting in nature has fuelled dreams of a low-cost side hustle, even if experienced prospectors say the reality is far less glamorous than it appears online.

A Modern Gold Rush

Record prices have transformed recreational prospecting from a niche outdoor hobby into something many people are beginning to view as a potential source of extra income.

Kevin Singel, a Colorado prospector and author of several guidebooks, has seen interest rise alongside the value of gold. Even so, he is quick to caution newcomers against expecting instant riches. 'It's not like you're going to find a $10,000 nugget,' Singel said. 'It's the equivalent to picking up dimes off the sidewalk – eventually you get enough to pay for lunch.'

His own experience reflects that reality. A productive day can yield around $30 worth of gold, while years of prospecting have produced finds worth tens of thousands of dollars. Beyond selling gold itself, Singel has also found growing demand for his guidebooks as newcomers look to learn the basics.

Social media has accelerated that interest. YouTube creators such as Dan Hurd regularly attract large audiences by documenting prospecting trips, reviewing equipment and teaching beginners where to search, bringing a centuries-old pastime to a new generation.

The Reality Beneath the Surface

The videos often highlight successful discoveries, but seasoned prospectors say they represent only a small part of the story. Finding gold usually involves hours of hiking, digging, hauling gravel and carefully washing sediment, with many outings ending empty-handed. Success depends as much on persistence and local knowledge as it does on luck.

A California prospector interviewed by The Wall Street Journal said he only took up the hobby after gold prices climbed sharply last year. Eventually, he discovered a nugget roughly half the size of a pinky fingernail worth about $175. 'But then again, it was just sitting out there to be taken,' he said.

Stories like this continue to attract newcomers, even though experienced prospectors consistently stress that recreational mining is unlikely to replace a regular income. The physical demands are significant, and worthwhile finds remain unpredictable.

The Business of Prospecting

As interest in gold hunting has grown, so too has the industry surrounding it. Equipment manufacturers, guided prospecting tours, training courses, guidebooks and online creators are all benefiting from renewed enthusiasm for the hobby. In many cases, the businesses supporting prospectors can generate steadier income than prospecting itself.

Social media has played a significant role in that growth. Educational videos encourage viewers to try the hobby for themselves, creating demand for gold pans, sluices, metal detectors and instructional resources. For many enthusiasts, however, the appeal goes beyond money. The excitement of uncovering even a tiny piece of natural gold is often reward enough.

As what the prospector said, the feeling of making a genuine discovery can become difficult to walk away from. 'It's like a heroin addiction,' he said.

More Than a Side Hustle

The renewed fascination with prospecting reflects broader economic anxieties as much as it does rising gold prices. Whenever uncertainty grows, investors tend to seek assets that are expected to hold their value, and gold has historically been among the most popular choices. Record prices naturally encourage people to reconsider opportunities that once seemed impractical, including searching rivers for precious metal.

Still, the idea of finding 'free money' deserves some perspective. The gold may already be sitting in streambeds, but uncovering it requires time, patience and physical effort, with no guarantee of success. Most prospectors return home with little to show for an entire day's work.

That reality has done little to dampen enthusiasm. For some, prospecting offers a modest source of extra income. For others, it is simply an excuse to spend time outdoors with the possibility of an unexpected reward. Either way, today's gold rush looks very different from the one that captivated fortune seekers more than a century ago. The rivers may be the same, but modern prospectors are just as likely to share their discoveries with millions of viewers online as they are to cash in the gold they uncover.