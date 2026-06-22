Gold price reached over a record $5,602 per ounce at the beginning of this year. The surging rally, however, came to a grinding halt before a trend reversal due to the Middle East conflict, which dragged down prices to $4,192 per ounce as of 22nd June.

Silver prices also reached an all-time high of over $121 per ounce on 26th January, before crashing to $66.5 per ounce on 22nd June.

Despite the massive price corrections in such a short time, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki said he would buy more precious metals and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

However, the investor is now carefully observing the charts of these assets, and will ramp up holdings when prices reverse their decline.

'The technical charts on gold and silver show they are poised for a massive rise in prices,' Kiyosaki wrote.

Kiyosaki's Top Mistake When Investing in Precious Metals

Kiyosaki is a long-term proponent of precious metals and cryptocurrencies, but he acknowledged making a big mistake when investing in these assets.

He admitted that his flaw was to let prices determine the reason to buy or sell any asset. 'I have learned to understand the "context" or the environment the asset is in... not the price,' he wrote on X.

For instance, if real estate prices are declining, Kiyosaki said he would first look at job growth and the locality around the property to understand long-term growth prospects with more clarity.

Gold and silver prices are falling.



Q: Am I buying or selling?



A: One mistake I have made (and I’ve made many) is letting price determine reasons to buy or sell any asset.



I have learned to understand the “context” or the environment the asset is in….not the price.



For… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 20, 2026

2026 Is Bad News for the Blind

In a May post on X, Kiyosaki had cautioned investors that the global economy could crash in 2026, which is bad news for the blind and good news for those who can see the future.

Around the same time, Kiyosaki shared that silver remains one of the best investments this year.

'In 1965, when I was 18 years old, I began stacking silver when silver cost pennies,' Kiyosaki wrote in the X post. Earlier, he had even claimed that he owns gold and silver mines, adding that silver remains scarce and in high demand, especially due to its industrial applications.

In November 2025, he had forecast silver prices to reach $100 per ounce in 2026, which came true in February this year. In February, he also disclosed selling some of his Bitcoin and gold holdings to buy a new home but did not touch his silver holdings.

'I wish I had not sold some gold and some Bitcoin. Selling some gold and Bitcoin was my mistake... a big mistake. Thank God I did not sell my silver,' he wrote in a separate X post. 'Why sell silver when I use debt to buy investment real estate for positive cash flow, with which I buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum.'

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In April, Kiyosaki even warned that the greatest depression in world history is about to unfold. 'You don't have to be a victim to the "Everything Bubble" as the bubbles burst and lead to the greatest depression in world history,' he had noted in an April X post, urging investors to 'look at the economic crashes from Dubai to Vegas, from Tokyo to New York City' for a better understanding of global market dynamics.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.