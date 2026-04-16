Engineers today face a growing paradox: the demand for speed often leaves little room for thought. The best ones find ways to slow down just enough to understand what they're building, and why it matters.

Shrivant Bhartia is one of them. Over the past decade, he has helped early-stage startups find structure in chaos and become dominant market forces, refining an engineering practice rooted in patience, precision, and long-term thinking. Now, as the founding software engineer at cloud infrastructure company Pump, he applies that same discipline to a startup operating on a global scale, helping it grow while maintaining clarity in how to best serve its users.

Learning What It Takes To Scale At Inhabitr

Shrivant Bhartia's path into engineering began in India, where curiosity outweighed credentials. He was less concerned with collecting degrees than with understanding how systems worked — and, more importantly, how they could be expanded upon without breaking under pressure. That mindset guided his early experiments in software, long before he joined any startup.

When Bhartia eventually became the first engineer at Inhabitr, a Series B real-estate technology company run by former McKinsey partners, it marked his transition from theory to practice. Working directly with business-driven leaders exposed him to how technical choices ripple across revenue, operations, and people. Problems stopped being abstract puzzles and became living systems with consequences.

That exposure shaped his orientation toward scale. At Inhabitr, he learned that elegant code means little if it can't adapt to commercial realities. It was a lesson in thinking like an engineer but deciding like an operator.

Building Systems at Scale: Engineering at Amount, Inc.

After his time at Inhabitr, Bhartia joined Amount, Inc., where he worked alongside one of the strongest engineering teams in the fintech ecosystem, contributing to systems operating at significant financial scale. At Amount, he was part of the engineering effort behind platforms responsible for issuing hundreds of millions of dollars in loans annually, as well as payments infrastructure processing hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

The experience exposed him to the rigor required to build highly distributed, secure, and scalable systems. Working in an environment where reliability was non-negotiable, Bhartia implemented best practices across system design — from observability and fault tolerance to achieving up to five nines (99.999%) uptime. These were not theoretical benchmarks, but operational realities that demanded precision in execution.

A key area of his work involved solving complex identity verification challenges. By triangulating data across multiple sources, he helped design systems capable of determining user identity with extremely high accuracy across millions of applicants — a critical requirement in modern financial infrastructure that significantly helped reduce the cost of business operations.

In parallel, he contributed to underwriting engines that evaluated and processed hundreds of millions of dollars in loans annually. These systems required balancing risk, performance, and scalability, while operating in real-time environments with strict accuracy constraints.

This phase of Bhartia's career deepened his understanding of building systems not just for functionality, but for resilience and trust at scale — shaping his approach to engineering as one grounded in reliability, precision, and long-term thinking.

Driving Engineering Solutions At Pump

Currently, Bhartia serves as the founding software engineer at Pump, a company focused on helping modern businesses control their cloud spending. This has grown to be a problem as many companies see their infrastructure costs balloon as they continue to scale, with the costs sometimes threatening to surge faster than revenue.

Pump set out to solve that, not by building another dashboard, but by making the cloud itself more efficient. The company integrates directly with clients' existing cloud accounts (like AWS, Azure, and GCP) to study usage patterns. Its systems use predictive AI models to stay ahead of growing demand and proceed to recommend or execute optimisations in real-time, helping firms save significant sums without altering their workflows.

As the architect behind much of Pump's core technology, Bhartia is in charge of leading a team that operates across data science, infrastructure, and product strategy. He oversees the systems that scan through terabytes of cloud usage data, model cost behavior, and automatically apply optimisations at scale.

Beyond building software, Bhartia leads the engineering team with a calm, principle-driven style that pushes for technical excellence. He believes that the best engineering cultures are built on clarity and shared understanding. Each decision is treated with key parameters in mind, like what serves the system, the people, and the long-term direction of the company. 'There's no one playbook', he says. 'You use first principles: think deeply about the pros and cons, the team, the stack, the environment, the strengths and weaknesses, and then you analyse specifics and decide.'

A Philosophy of Thoughtful Building

For Bhartia, engineering is less about mastery than about mindfulness. He sees his role not as the person who writes the code, but as the one who makes sense of it — someone who connects logic with intention. The act of building, to him, is an ongoing challenge to better grasp how decisions affect backend systems, engineers, and end users in equal measure, and to have that understanding be reflected in the final product. He believes that real progress depends on thinking slowly enough to see clearly.

'I try to look at every problem from as many angles as possible', he says. 'Understand what we're really optimising for, be honest about trade-offs, and let the solution brew until it feels inevitable.'

This belief is shown across his career. Each venture, from his early chatbot experiments to leading engineering at Pump, marks a step in Bhartia's evolution from fast builder to thoughtful system designer. Shrivant Bhartia approaches engineering as a practice of reasoning: one grounded in patience, thoughtfulness, and the belief that the best technical ideas come from understanding, not urgency.