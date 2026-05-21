Long before the Harry Potter empire transformed JK Rowling into one of Britain's wealthiest authors, her family life appears to have been far darker and stranger than previously understood. A forthcoming biography now claims Rowling's estranged father secretly operated a substantial cannabis-growing business from the family's Gloucestershire home during the 1990s.

The allegations appear in 'A Pen to Change the World,' a new biography by writer Solomon Schmidt scheduled for release on 23 June. At the centre of the claims is Peter Rowling, now 81, whose relationship with his daughter collapsed years ago and has remained publicly fractured ever since.

According to excerpts obtained by the New York Post, the book alleges Peter Rowling ran the operation from a concealed cellar beneath Church Cottage, the family's former home in southwest England.

Claims Of A Hidden Grow Room Beneath The House

The most explosive details come from Peter Rowling's nephew, Ben Rowling, who claims his uncle privately admitted in 1997 that he had been 'one of the largest growers of marijuana in South West England and Wales.'

Ben Rowling alleges the hidden cellar was accessed through a trapdoor disguised beneath rugs or carpeting. Inside, according to the book, was a sophisticated cannabis cultivation setup fitted with lighting systems, ventilation equipment and harvesting infrastructure.

'You would never know the space even existed unless you lived there or were family,' he reportedly said.

The operation allegedly ran between 1991 and 1995, shortly after the death of JK Rowling's mother, Anne Rowling, who died following a long battle with multiple sclerosis. The biography claims Peter Rowling later moved out of the property while another associate identified only as 'Derek' handled cultivation and distribution.

During much of that same period, Rowling herself was struggling financially in Edinburgh as a single mother, writing portions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in cafés while surviving on benefits.

A Family Rift That Never Healed

Representatives for JK Rowling declined to comment on the claims. Peter Rowling reportedly could not be reached, with Schmidt claiming his research suggested the retired engineer is now incapacitated and living in a nursing home.

The allegations arrive against the backdrop of one of Britain's most publicly painful family estrangements. Rowling has spoken repeatedly over the years about her troubled relationship with her father, describing a dynamic shaped by fear, disappointment and emotional distance long before the Harry Potter phenomenon.

In interviews, Rowling has discussed years spent seeking her father's approval before eventually severing contact altogether in 2003.

She once admitted she had 'never forgiven' him for aspects of his behaviour following her mother's death.

The breakdown became public after Peter Rowling auctioned signed first editions of Harry Potter novels through Sotheby's during a period of financial difficulty. One inscribed copy of 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,' reportedly gifted by Rowling on Father's Day in 2000, sold for tens of thousands of pounds.

Peter Rowling later described the fallout as 'heartbreaking,' telling The Times he feared he had lost his daughter permanently.

That estrangement has remained unresolved for more than two decades. The new biography appears poised to reopen scrutiny around a relationship Rowling herself has often portrayed as emotionally damaging.

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The Story Behind The Mythology

Public fascination with Rowling's early life has always centred on hardship and perseverance. Before becoming a billionaire author, she was known as an unemployed single mother writing in Edinburgh cafés while raising her daughter Jessica. That narrative became inseparable from the global success of the Harry Potter books, which have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide according to publisher Bloomsbury.

The latest allegations complicate that familiar story in uncomfortable ways.

Britain in the early 1990s treated cannabis cultivation far more harshly than today, with large-scale growing operations capable of resulting in substantial prison sentences. If the allegations are accurate, Peter Rowling was allegedly operating an illegal enterprise at a time when his daughter's own life remained financially precarious and deeply unstable.

Ben Rowling claims the operation narrowly avoided exposure when instructional manuals on cannabis cultivation were accidentally left behind in the attic after the house was sold in 1995. According to the book, an estate agent discovered the material but no investigation followed.

Those details remain entirely unverified outside Schmidt's biography.

Still, the claims are already generating intense attention because they tap into something larger than celebrity scandal. Rowling's personal history has long influenced public understanding of her work, particularly themes of grief, alienation and fractured families running throughout the Harry Potter series.