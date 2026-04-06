President Donald Trump was trending over the weekend amid speculations that he was hospitalised at the Walter Reed hospital. While the claims lacked official backing, they gained enough traction to necessitate a public response from those closest to the POTUS.

President Donald Trump trended online over the weekend after unconfirmed reports placed him at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The speculation, which lacked official confirmation, prompted responses from the president's family and White House officials.

His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, used social media to reject claims about his father's health, describing those responsible as 'sick people'.

Donald Trump Jr Slams' Sick People' for Spreading False Hospitalisation Reports

Donald Trump Jr took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise those circulating unverified reports about his father's condition. He described the individuals behind the claims as 'sick people', a response that reflected the family's frustration with the unsubstantiated rumours.

Read more Donald Trump Health Scare: Alex Jones' Reports on Collapse and Walter Reed Visit Explained Donald Trump Health Scare: Alex Jones' Reports on Collapse and Walter Reed Visit Explained

The younger Trump's defence was part of a broader effort to maintain control over the narrative surrounding the POTUS' health. He suggested that the individuals pushing these stories were motivated by political animosity rather than a genuine concern for the truth. By using such strong language, he sought to discredit the source of the rumours entirely.

His response resonated with many supporters who feel that the President is often the target of unfair media scrutiny. Donald Trump Jr has frequently served as a vocal defender of the administration, often using direct, confrontational language to address critics. In this instance, his post served as the primary family-led rejection of the hospitalisation claims.

White House Formally Denies Claims of Presidential Emergency

Following the social media outcry, the White House released an official statement to put the matter to rest. Spokespeople confirmed that there was no truth to the reports of an emergency medical visit. They maintained that President Trump remained in good health and continued to carry out his scheduled duties without interruption.

Just like Trump Jr, the staff managing White House's Rapid Response 47 account on X bluntly dismissed the health rumours, calling those who spread the fake news 'deranged liberals [who] cook up insane conspiracy theories.' The team said, Trump works overtime and doesn't speak to the press. They also assured the public that Trump is doing well.

'Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working,' the message concluded.

However, despite the formal denial, some critics remained sceptical, citing the lack of immediate photographic evidence from that specific time window. Trump dispelled all rumours with a motorcade around Memorial Circle on Sunday. He was also photographed at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, and he looked fine in the photos.

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.



(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press)



Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

How Unverified Social Media Reports Sparked National Concern

Speculation began on Saturday morning with reports of road closures near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The facility serves as the designated medical centre for the president, which drew attention to any reported activity in the area.

Users also cited possible flight restrictions over the site. Neither claim received verification from authorities, but the posts spread widely online within hours.

The absence of immediate visual confirmation from the White House allowed the story to gain momentum. The episode highlights how unverified social media claims can prompt national discussion before official responses reach a wider audience.