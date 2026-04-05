A viral video reignited fears over Donald Trump's health, but a closer look reveals a misleading narrative driven by outdated footage.

Rumours began circulating rapidly on X, where users shared a clip of a presidential motorcade and claimed the convoy was heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The claims gained traction quickly across Facebook and Instagram until the White House stepped in with an official response, and open-source verification subsequently identified the footage as dating from 2024.

Viral Video Sparks Trump Health Rumours

Read more Is Trump at Walter Reed Medical Center? Here's the Facts Straight from the Official Announcement Is Trump at Walter Reed Medical Center? Here's the Facts Straight from the Official Announcement

The controversy centred on a short clip showing a high-security motorcade navigating a busy road. Social media users attached alarming captions suggesting Trump was being rushed to hospital, with one widely shared post claiming there were 'some reports, some speculation and unconfirmed info' that Trump had been taken to Walter Reed, and alleging nearby road closures. Another user wrote simply: 'Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center.'

The dramatic framing fuelled further concern, particularly as it coincided with Trump's absence from public appearances that day. His official schedule listed 'executive time', and the White House later confirmed that a 'lid' had been called before midday, meaning no further public engagements were expected. While routine, such scheduling details are frequently misread when combined with viral content suggesting otherwise.

BREAKING - UNCONFIRMED



There are some reports, some speculation and unconfirmed info coming in that Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital - it is currently reported that roads around the hospital have been closed, and the White House announced that the President will not… pic.twitter.com/wcqx8kUEYw — DR JANE RUBY™️ (@RealDrJaneRuby) April 4, 2026

White House Issues Swift Denial

As speculation spread, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung issued a direct denial. 'There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump,' Cheung said. 'On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.'

Trump also continued to post actively on social media throughout the day, addressing both foreign policy and economic matters, further contradicting claims that he was incapacitated. In one post, he warned Iran that 'time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them.' In another, he highlighted strong job figures and a declining trade deficit.

Footage Traced to 2024 Butler Incident

Further investigation revealed the video was not recent. According to reporting by Hindustan Times, reverse image searches traced the footage to 2024, when it was originally recorded following the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. Open-source verification by multiple outlets confirmed the clip had been recirculated without context, leading to widespread misidentification.

Rather than depicting a current emergency, the footage captured a past moment tied to heightened security after a serious incident. Old footage, when stripped of context, can easily be repurposed to fit a misleading narrative — in this case, a routine 2024 motorcade clip became the basis for a false health scare involving a sitting president.

🚨 FAKE NEWS ALERT: Leftists are DESPERATELY spreading propaganda that President Trump is HOSPITALIZED



It’s a TOTAL LIE



They’re even using a video of DJT being released from the hospital in 2024 after being SHOT IN BUTLER to push their claim



DON’T BELIEVE THEIR BS.



President… pic.twitter.com/jKM9NLs0CG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 4, 2026

No Evidence of Hospitalisation

No official source confirmed that Trump was admitted to hospital. The White House maintained there were no health concerns requiring medical attention, and no emergency movements involving the president were reported. Trump did not travel to his usual weekend residence at Mar-a-Lago, but officials indicated this was unrelated to any health issue.

The viral video that triggered widespread concern has since been identified as outdated footage. In an era of rapid content circulation, the episode is a reminder that verification remains essential before a clip is shared as breaking news.