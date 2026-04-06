Harvard physicist Avi Loeb said aliens would likely be disappointed by humanity's obsession with conflict.

'If I were looking at Earth from a distance, I would be pretty disappointed,' Loeb said. He points to how humans prioritise conflict over progress. 'Most of our investing is dealing with conflicts to prevent other people from killing us or us killing others,' he explained.

The statement is timely in light of the ongoing US-Iran crisis, but Loeb specifically cites the Ukraine war as evidence of poor judgment. 'Look at the Ukraine war over a little bit of territory. That is not a sign of intelligence,' he remarked. 'They might be laughing at us. They might be watching us ... to make sure we will not become predators, that we will not become dangerous to them.'

As director of Harvard's Institute for Theory & Computation, Loeb heads the Galileo Project. This initiative searches for signs of extraterrestrial technology amid rising UFO interest. Two-thirds of Americans believe that intelligent life exists on other planets, the Daily Star reported.

UFOs Do Exist, Says Science Expert

Bill Diamond, president and CEO of the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, isn't ruling out the remote possibility of aliens on other planets. 'We don't want to think this is the only place in this extraordinarily and incomprehensibly large universe where life and intelligence and even technology have emerged,' he said.

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Diamond added that he's certain UFOs exist, but to assume these as extraterrestrial by default is a stretch. 'People observe things in the sky that they can't immediately identify or recognise as either human engineering such as planes or drones or helicopters, or animals, such as birds, and therefore they don't know what they are,' he asserted.

There's been mounting interest in UFOs in recent years, spurred by the 2022 congressional hearing on the subject. In July 2023, military intelligence officials testified to a House subcommittee about the US government's knowledge of unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs.

US Government Has Alien Craft, Says Military Expert

Retired Rear Adm. Timothy Gallaudet claimed there's strong evidence UAPs have the technology to move through US airspace and oceans. 'The nonhuman intelligence that operates them or controls them are absolutely real. We've recovered crashed craft,' he stated.

'We are just not sure of what they are and what they intend to do with their interaction with humanity. That could be a national security threat, or not,' he added. 'Whether it be scary, harmful or not, or a mix, I think seeking the truth is in our best interest.'

Donald Trump's Stance on the UFO Debate

President Donald Trump recently ordered the release of UFO data due to public demand. This move follows former President Barack Obama's comments that aliens are 'real,' though not hidden at Area 51.

NASA's Artemis II launched this week. The ten-day mission intends to do a close approach to the moon and a lunar flyby, also to test how its human crew performs with the Orion spacecraft's systems. The mission also provides a privileged perspective of what Earth looks like from a distance, similar to how extraterrestrials might see it from outer space.

'If any civilisation has mastered interstellar travel, they have technology and capabilities beyond our wildest comprehension,' Diamond said. 'If they want to interact, they will; if they don't, they won't. If they want to be seen, they will be, and if not, they won't be.'