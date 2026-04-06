Betting odds on whether Donald Trump's own Cabinet could remove him from office spiked on Easter Sunday after the president posted a profanity-laden, infrastructure-targeting ultimatum to Iran that triggered immediate calls for the 25th Amendment from multiple senators and members of Congress.

On Kalshi, one of the largest federally regulated prediction platforms in the United States, the contract titled 'Will the 25th Amendment be used during Trump's presidency?' climbed from 28.6 per cent to 35.1 per cent in the space of a single month, its second-highest reading since the start of Trump's second term in January 2025, according to Newsweek.

The surge followed Trump's 8:03 a.m. Truth Social post on Easter morning, 5 April 2026, in which he threatened to bomb Iranian power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, and closed the message with 'Praise be to Allah.' The reaction was swift and came from both sides of the aisle.

The 25th Amendment has never been used against a sitting president, and the political obstacles to invoking it remain formidable. The calls on Sunday reflected something more immediate: an accelerating collapse of confidence in whether the president's conduct is consistent with the duties of the office.

Trump's Easter Sunday Truth Social Post and the Immediate Political Fallout

The post that set off Sunday's political storm arrived at 8:03 a.m. Eastern time, while much of the country was attending Easter services. Trump wrote on Truth Social: 'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

The post referenced civilian infrastructure targets, a framing that legal experts and Iran's UN mission immediately characterised as potentially implicating international humanitarian law. 'This is direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime,' Iran's UN mission said in a statement on Sunday.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper read the post on air, warning viewers watching with children that 'the president did not use polite language,' and noted that 'destroying civilian power infrastructure is generally considered to constitute a war crime under international law.'

The post arrived hours after Trump announced the successful rescue of a US Air Force colonel shot down over Iranian territory, an operation he said involved dozens of aircraft. Rather than closing with a message of restraint, he escalated.

Later the same day, Trump told Fox News Sunday he was 'considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil' if Iran did not accept a deal.

The post's effect on oil prices was the opposite of stabilising. CNN reported that oil prices rose further on Sunday rather than easing, as markets absorbed the threat to energy infrastructure.

Global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz account for roughly a fifth of worldwide supply, and the strait has been effectively closed since the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on 28 February 2026.

Senators Murphy, Sanders and Schumer Invoke the 25th Amendment by Name

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut was the most direct in naming the constitutional mechanism. Murphy posted on X: 'If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment. This is completely, utterly unhinged. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more.' Murphy is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and one of the leading Democratic voices on the Iran war.

If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.



This is completely, utterly unhinged. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more. pic.twitter.com/vB0TAp3RuK — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 5, 2026

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont was equally direct. In a post on X, Sanders wrote: 'One month after starting the war in Iran, this is the statement of the President of the United States on Easter Sunday. These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war.'

One month after starting the war in Iran, this is the statement of the President of the United States on Easter Sunday.



These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war. pic.twitter.com/TTBArqTTyE — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 5, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stopped short of naming the 25th Amendment but used language that tracked the growing consensus. Schumer wrote on X: 'The President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media. He's threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we are. Our country deserves so much better.'

Happy Easter, America. As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media.



He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies.



This is who he is, but this is not who we… https://t.co/UixJXNqykI — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 5, 2026

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia appeared on NBC's 'Meet the Press' and said Trump's escalating rhetoric amounted to 'bombing them back to the Stone Age, cursing them,' calling it 'embarrassing and juvenile' and evidence of 'the absence of a plan, the absence of a clear rationale.'

What the 25th Amendment Actually Requires and Why It Has Never Been Used

The 25th Amendment was ratified on 10 February 1967, proposed by Congress in the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963. Its four sections address succession, vacancy in the vice presidency, voluntary transfer of presidential power, and, most controversially, involuntary transfer. Section 4, which is what the calls on Sunday referenced, has never been invoked in the amendment's 59-year history.

Under Section 4, the vice president and a majority of the heads of the 15 Cabinet departments must submit a written declaration to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House stating that the president 'is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.'

The vice president immediately assumes the role of acting president. The president can contest the declaration by sending a written statement to Congress asserting that 'no inability exists,' at which point the vice president and Cabinet have four days to file a counter-declaration.

Congress then has 21 days to decide by a two-thirds vote of both chambers whether the president remains unable to serve. As the National Constitution Center explains, if either chamber fails to reach a two-thirds majority within those 21 days, the president resumes his powers.

Other Political Obstacles

Read more 25th Amendment Calls Surge as Trump's Easter Meltdown Sparks Fears of Presidential Instability 25th Amendment Calls Surge as Trump's Easter Meltdown Sparks Fears of Presidential Instability

The political obstacles are at least as significant as the procedural ones. Trump's Cabinet, appointed by him, has shown no public indication of willingness to act. Vice President JD Vance has not commented publicly on the Easter post.

Republicans in Congress have broadly declined to challenge the administration's Iran policy. As the Newsweek prediction market report noted, prediction markets 'do not forecast outcomes with certainty' and 'can amplify political panic by monetising speculation,' a caveat that applies to all Kalshi figures cited in this article.

The 25th Amendment has never been invoked against a sitting president in its 59-year history, and the political conditions to use it do not yet exist; but the speed at which the conversation has moved from fringe speculation to Senate floor discussion says something about how quickly the terrain has shifted.