For residents of New Jersey, the beginning of 2026 has brought a familiar and unwelcome sting to wallets. As the state's automatic tax mechanisms kicked in, motorists found themselves paying significantly more at the pump and on the motorways. However, it was not just the rising costs that sparked a firestorm this week, but the specific advice offered by one of the state's most prominent Republican representatives, Jeff Van Drew.

In a recent address to his constituents, Van Drew highlighted the compounding financial pressures facing families in the Garden State. While his supporters often praise his bluntness, his suggestion that citizens should essentially work themselves to the bone has been met with a wall of derision. The fallout has once again placed the spotlight on New Jersey's volatile political landscape and the deepening divide over economic policy.

The Controversial Advice From Congressman Jeff Van Drew

The controversy began when Representative Van Drew spoke candidly about the fiscal burdens placed on New Jerseyans. He pointed to a series of automatic escalations in state-level expenses that have left many households struggling to keep pace with inflation.

'The list goes on and on of all the things. Our gas tax automatically increases in New Jersey, and by the way, so do our tolls and our fees automatically increase,' he said before sharing unsolicited advice to his constituents. 'I'm talking to my folks in New Jersey, my state, you better just keep breaking your back and working hard, maybe get yet another job.'

This suggestion of stacking jobs came at a time when the New Jersey gas tax increased by roughly £0.03 ($0.042) per gallon on 1 January 2026. The total tax rate on gasoline now sits at approximately £0.39 ($0.491) per gallon, making it one of the most expensive states for drivers in the country. For a resident commuting daily, these incremental increases in fuel, tolls, and miscellaneous fees can add hundreds of pounds to annual expenditures.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) on Americans struggling with rising prices: "Maybe get yet another job" pic.twitter.com/HTcyH2Fxg8 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) April 2, 2026

Social Media Backlash And Calls For Political Vengeance

The reaction across social media platforms was swift and overwhelmingly negative. Within hours of the footage circulating, political strategists and local voters alike began calling for Van Drew's removal from office. Rachel Bitecofer, a well-known political analyst, urged the New Jersey Democrats to coordinate a campaign to 'toss his a** out of the House,' promising to avenge the insulted voters.

Other users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were far less measured in their language. One commenter described the congressman as 'literal human trash.' At the same time, another pointed out the irony of the situation, suggesting that Van Drew should be the one to 'get a new job in January.' The sentiment that telling constituents to work more is a 'broken' economic plan was a recurring theme among those who felt the congressman was out of touch with the working class.

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Some defenders of the congressman argued that his words were 'clipped out of context.' and that he was merely using sarcasm to highlight how bad the state's policies have become. They contend that Van Drew was lamenting the fact that people are forced into multiple jobs, rather than encouraging it as a positive outcome.

However, for the majority of those reacting online, the optics of a wealthy politician telling struggling families to work harder proved to be a significant liability.

Literal human trash. I pray the entire Republican Party is on Iran’s hit list. — Si Deus pro nobis est, quis contra nos esse potest (@adeodatus313) April 2, 2026

Dear @newjerseydems



Call me. Let’s make sure voters find out who Van Drew is, and toss his ass out of the House.



I will avenge you. — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) April 2, 2026

I hope you have to get a new job in January! — 🟢🟩 CT 🟩🟢🌊 (@Spunkfunker81) April 2, 2026

This guy - maybe he should get another job? After he is voted out — Jason Blazakis (@Jason_Blazakis) April 2, 2026

The Political Evolution Of The Former Democrat Party Switcher

To understand the weight of these comments, one must look at Jeff Van Drew's unique political trajectory. Representing New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, Van Drew was originally a long-time Democrat who served in the New Jersey General Assembly and State Senate. He was known as a conservative-leaning Democrat, often breaking ranks with his party on issues such as gun control and environmental regulations.

His career took a dramatic turn in late 2019 during the first impeachment of Donald Trump. After voting against the articles of impeachment, Van Drew formally defected to the Republican Party, pledging his 'undying support' to the president. This move turned him into a hero within the MAGA movement but made him a prime target for his former colleagues, who viewed the switch as a betrayal of his base.

Since joining the GOP, Van Drew has criticised Democratic energy policies, calling them a 'reckless green agenda.' However, despite his efforts to position himself as a champion of the middle class, this latest gaffe has given his opponents the ammunition they have been seeking to challenge his seat in the upcoming elections.