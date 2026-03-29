Donald Trump health fears have flared again in Washington in recent days after fresh comments from a journalist, Trump allies and a physical therapist renewed scrutiny of the 79 year old president's condition during his second term. The debate has focused on his mental sharpness as well as visible signs of ageing, although no formal diagnosis has been made public and several of the strongest claims remain unverified.

Questions about Trump's health have circulated since the start of his second term, with journalists and political analysts returning repeatedly to whether age and the strain of office are beginning to show. The latest round of attention grew from a mix of podcast remarks, insider praise, physical observations and speculation about what has not been disclosed.

Questions Gather Around Trump's Fitness

The most immediate trigger was a recent episode of the 'Today, Explained' podcast, where New York magazine writer Ben Terris reflected on his past dealings with Trump and said he was sceptical of White House messaging about the president's health. Terris said Trump's attempt to control the narrative around his condition mirrored the way he tries to control other parts of public life, adding that he seemed to be losing some of that grip.

One moment stood out. Trump, while discussing his father's health, said, 'My father had one problem,' before appearing to search for the word 'Alzheimer's', which his press secretary then supplied. Trump responded, 'Like an Alzheimer's thing. Well, I don't have it.' That exchange quickly fed a broader argument about whether public hesitation, confusion or verbal slips should be read as evidence of decline.

Terris also suggested that health strain is hardly unknown in the presidency, saying leaders often begin to fade politically and physically as time in office wears on. His point was not that Trump's situation had been medically proven, but that signs of wear may be appearing earlier than is usually expected.

That is still a long way from confirmation. No scan, doctor's finding or official medical assessment in the public domain was cited to establish cognitive impairment, which means the more dramatic claims should be treated with caution.

Health Fears Meet Pushback From Allies

Read more Is Donald Trump OK? Video Of President Shuffling Down Air Force One Stairs Sparks Row Is Donald Trump OK? Video Of President Shuffling Down Air Force One Stairs Sparks Row

Trump's aides, for their part, have offered a very different picture. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was quoted as saying Trump looked 'too healthy', while other insiders described him as 'superhuman' and even 'the healthiest man alive'. Those remarks were plainly meant as reassurance, though they sit awkwardly beside the steady stream of public questions about the president's stamina and focus.

The sharpest claim came from licensed physical therapist Adam James, who argued that physical and cognitive health are closely linked. James said the frontal lobe alerts people when they are doing something they should not be doing, then added, 'His frontal lobe is shrinking inside his skull, and the MRIs will show this.' He also suggested the administration might avoid certain imaging to keep that information from becoming public.

It is a serious allegation, but it remains an allegation. No MRI has been released, and nothing in the available material confirms that Trump has undergone such imaging or that any result supports James's suggestion. For now, that claim stands as expert commentary rather than established fact.

Public attention has also been shaped by what people have seen. Trump was observed at the World Economic Forum in Davos with visible bruising on his hands, which he explained by saying he had accidentally clipped them on a table before adding, 'I'm very good.' Swollen ankles also drew notice during a meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, adding another round of speculation about his health.

An anonymous family insider said Trump is 79, tired, prone to nodding off and needed Melania 'now more than ever'. The claim is unverified, but it underlines how closely Trump's every bruise, pause and passing remark is now being read for signs of age and decline.