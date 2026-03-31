Donald Trump's mental fitness to serve as US president in 2026 is under renewed scrutiny after NBC anchor Katy Tur used a live broadcast from New York this week to question whether the 79‑year‑old is 'well' enough to lead, highlighting what she described as signs of 'cognitive decline' and increasingly erratic behaviour.

Trump's mind and memory have long shadowed his political career, but they have usually been pushed by opponents or whispered about by insiders. What made this moment different was that the challenge came from a mainstream network host, armed with fresh polling suggesting a majority of Americans now doubt his sharpness and stability in office.

Polls Fuel Debate Over Donald Trump's Mental Acuity

On Tur Reports, the NBC presenter told viewers that the question of Trump's cognitive health was no longer confined to partisan echo chambers, but reflected in broad public surveys. Citing a new poll from The Washington Post, ABC and Ipsos, she noted that 56% of respondents now believe the president 'lacks the mental sharpness to serve effectively.'

Tur framed that figure not as a blip but as part of a trend, saying 'more people are starting to doubt' that Trump retains the focus and agility required for the job. A second survey by Reuters and Ipsos, she added, suggested six in 10 Americans think the president is becoming more unpredictable as he ages, with doubts extending beyond Democrats to 'a growing number of Republicans and independents.'

Those figures carry much of the weight in the debate. Polls do not constitute medical diagnoses, but they measure trust, and trust is a currency every presidency eventually exhausts. Tur implies that Trump is depleting it faster than before, linked more to his age and behaviour than to his policies.

The NBC host pressed the issue with a series of blunt questions that would once have sounded unthinkable on daytime US television. 'Is his head in the presidency?' she asked. 'Does he have the mental acuity to lead this country?' That line of inquiry, once the domain of political rivals, is now being articulated by a major broadcaster in her own voice.

Alleged Cabinet Room 'Hallucination' Adds to Concerns

Tur did not just lean on poll numbers. She also invoked a series of reported episodes inside the Trump White House that, taken together, paint a portrait of a leader whose attention wanders and whose reality testing may not be as solid as it once was.

She referred to 'apparent sleeping during cabinet meetings and Oval Office visits,' saying such reports were unlikely to reassure voters already nervous about the president's age. There is no medical confirmation that Trump has any diagnosed condition, and the White House has not publicly addressed specific incidents. Without official records, these tales sit uncomfortably in the political rumour mill, yet they persist.

More unusual still were claims about the president's fixation on footwear. Tur told viewers she had heard reports of Trump 'forcing his top aides to wear his preferred brand of shoes and buying them in incorrect sizes that he's guessed they wear.' That detail, bordering on the absurd, is precisely the sort of anecdote that sticks in the public mind, even if it is impossible to independently verify from the outside. Nothing about those shoe claims has been confirmed by the administration or by documented evidence, so they should be treated with caution and, frankly, some scepticism.

Trump's speech patterns during 'deadly serious' discussions about global conflicts and looming legal battles. Tur said the president has increasingly drifted into 'wild asides,' sounding less 'energetic and clear' than even a few years ago. Long, free‑associative monologues have always been part of his style, but the suggestion here is that they are becoming more disconnected from the subject at hand.

Tur played footage from a cabinet meeting in which Trump paused government business to talk at length about his favourite Sharpie pen. He claimed to have spoken with the manufacturer about it, a conversation the company reportedly denies ever took place. Summing up the episode, Tur said the president had 'interrupted a cabinet meeting to tell a story he fabricated or hallucinated... about his favourite pen.'

The term 'hallucinated' carries significant weight, veering from political critique into mental‑health language without support from medical records or an on‑the‑record diagnosis. At present, no clinical evidence is publicly available to suggest Trump is experiencing cognitive decline. Only a collection of anecdotes, some public video clips, and polls measuring voter unease exist, none of which independently prove impairment..

A president who appears to nod off in meetings, digresses into stories about stationery and fusses over aides' shoes will inevitably invite questions about focus and judgement, particularly at 79. Whether those questions are fair, weaponised or both, they now sit at the centre of the debate over Trump's future in office.

Until the White House or Trump's medical team offers transparent, detailed information, much of that debate will remain speculative, and every stray remark or peculiar tangent will be parsed for deeper meaning that may or may not be there.