President Donald Trump reemerged publicly on 5 April, ending intense weekend speculation regarding his physical well-being. The 79-year-old was spotted travelling across Washington, putting to rest viral theories suggesting he had been rushed to military medical facilities.

Rather than attending Easter Sunday church services, the president opted for a highly visible motorcade route. First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron were notably absent, fuelling conversations about the family's holiday arrangements.

Quashing the Walter Reed Speculation and Online Rumours

Over the weekend, the White House addressed a spreading narrative concerning the president's health. Social platforms were inundated with out-of-context clips purporting to show the president arriving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Officials clarified these videos were misleading.

A press lid declared on Saturday explained the lack of public appearances and inadvertently provided fertile ground for rumours. By Sunday morning, the president was active, contradicting the digital whispers of a crisis.

Read more Trump Reportedly Taken to Hospital: Rumours of POTUS at Walter Reed Medical Centre Go Viral Trump Reportedly Taken to Hospital: Rumours of POTUS at Walter Reed Medical Centre Go Viral

Aggressive Posture Towards Iran Over the Strait of Hormuz

Attention quickly shifted to the president's foreign policy pronouncements. Early in the morning, he utilised Truth Social to deliver a stark warning to Iranian leadership regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!' the president declared. He continued with a hostile ultimatum, stating, 'Open the F—n' Strait, you crazy b—--ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!'

This outburst was corroborated by Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst. Reporting from Tel Aviv, the journalist relayed the administration's willingness to escalate the conflict if diplomatic channels failed.

'The president tells me, 'if they don't make a deal, and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,'' Yingst reported. He further quoted the president as saying, ''you're going to see bridges and power plants dropping all over their country.''

Navigating the Capital Instead of Attending Easter Services

The president spent Sunday travelling in a ceremoniously slow motorcade around Memorial Circle near the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Afterwards, the entourage proceeded to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Melania and Barron remained conspicuously absent throughout these excursions. A lot of people quickly pointed out that skipping the usual Easter services was a pretty big break from the normal holiday routine.

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House following a visit to Trump National Golf Club, April 5, 2026.



For @Reuters pic.twitter.com/mzFivhNmzt — Nathan Howard (@SmileItsNathan) April 5, 2026

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out the Easter Sunday Rhetoric

Those geopolitical threats sparked an instant reaction from former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. She took straight to X to fire back, pointing out how inappropriate it was to broadcast that kind of hostility on such a sacred religious holiday.

'On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted. Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness,' the former representative wrote.

Her condemnation grew sharper as she addressed the inner circle. 'I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit,' she added.

Greene concluded her public rebuke with an assessment of recent actions. 'This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most. This is not making America great again, this is evil.'

Upcoming Military Briefing at the Oval Office

The administration is pivoting toward formal channels to address the escalating situation. Officials scheduled a news conference with the military at the Oval Office, set to commence at 1 PM ET on Monday.