Speculation about Donald Trump's health erupted on social media on Saturday, 4 April, after the White House announced a press 'lid,' signalling that the president would make no public appearances that day. Rumours quickly spread suggesting he had been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, prompting concern among followers online.

Read more Donald Trump Health Scare: Alex Jones' Reports on Collapse and Walter Reed Visit Explained Donald Trump Health Scare: Alex Jones' Reports on Collapse and Walter Reed Visit Explained

The White House, however, confirmed that Trump remained at work throughout the day, dismissing the claims as unfounded.

Communications Director Steven Cheung stated that the president was 'working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office' over the Easter weekend.

CBS News correspondent Emma Nicholson also reported that a Marine sentry was observed at the door of the West Wing at 1:50pm, a standard indication that the president was actively working inside.

How the Rumours Started

The Walter Reed hospital rumours began after the White House called the routine press lid at 11:08am, an announcement signalling no scheduled press events for the day. Social media users and commentators interpreted the absence as a potential health emergency.

Posts on X and other platforms rapidly circulated old video footage purportedly showing Trump being taken to a hospital. Reverse searches showed that the clip actually originated from 2024 when Trump was discharged from a facility in Butler, Pennsylvania, following an unrelated incident.

The White House addressed the misinformation directly on X, noting that speculation was being spread without basis.

The Rapid Response 47 account posted that 'deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press,' emphasising that the president's schedule and working hours were normal.

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.



(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press)



Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

Trump's Recent Public Activity

Evidence of Trump's activity further undermined the hospitalisation claims. Throughout Saturday, he posted multiple updates on Truth Social, commenting on foreign policy matters, including Iran and the rescue of a US pilot.

The posts indicated that he was actively engaged in presidential duties and decision-making, reinforcing the White House's statements that he remained on site and at work.

Background on Health Concerns

Trump's health has come under scrutiny in recent months following appearances that prompted discussion about his mobility.

On 21 March, he was filmed appearing to waddle as he disembarked from Air Force One, and a day earlier, he was seen gripping a table with both hands to sit down during a ceremony. While these moments prompted speculation, the president has cited reports from his physician, Ronny Jackson, asserting that he is the 'healthiest president.'

Past visits to Walter Reed have generally been routine check-ups, and experts have emphasised that there is no evidence of extraordinary health issues requiring emergency care.

The viral nature of social media posts and recycled videos often fuels false claims about high-profile figures, as demonstrated by the 4 April rumours.

Public Reaction and Viral Spread

The incident illustrates how routine White House announcements can be misinterpreted and amplified online. The press lid, a common procedural notice, became a focal point for speculation, leading to widespread online discussion and the circulation of misleading videos.

White House statements, coupled with media verification, served to reassure the public that Trump was actively fulfilling his duties and that there had been no hospitalisation.