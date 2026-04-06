Donald Trump's latest online tirade about Iran has reignited debate over his fitness for office. A US physician claimed the former president is 'exhibiting all the signs of dementia' in a post shared on Sunday.

Read more What Is Donald Trump's Health Status After Recent Cancelled Events? Physician Claims POTUS in 'Excellent Health' What Is Donald Trump's Health Status After Recent Cancelled Events? Physician Claims POTUS in 'Excellent Health'

Donald Trump, 79, used his Truth Social platform on Easter morning to publish a string of threats against Iran, including a vow that 'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.' The message included an expletive-laden demand to 'Open the F---in' Strait' and a warning that Iranian leaders would be 'living in Hell.'

It was followed by the phrase 'Praise be to Allah' and his own name. The post was widely circulated by US media, including the Mirror's American edition. It came after several days in which Trump had not been seen in public, prompting speculation about his health that the White House rapid response team dismissed.

Doctor Flags 'All the Signs of Dementia'

The fresh furore over dementia signs in Donald Trump was triggered by Dr. Vin Gupta, a practising public health physician and senior medical analyst for MS NOW, who took to X to spell out his concerns.

'Erratic. Can't finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties,' Dr. Gupta wrote on Sunday, listing five major symptoms observed in Trump's recent public appearances and statements. He added that these issues were 'developing and worsening gradually over time' and concluded that 'the President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia.'

Erratic.

Can’t finish sentences.

Often confused.

Illogical train of thought.

Word finding difficulties.



Developing and worsening gradually over time.



The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) April 5, 2026

This is not the first time Gupta has raised the alarm. Back in January, he said Trump's behaviour showed a 'trend line' of cognitive decline that 'seems to be getting worse,' pointing to a series of stumbles during the president's visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the earlier account, Trump repeatedly confused Greenland and Iceland. He appeared unsteady while walking along a red carpet after stepping off Marine One and displayed what Gupta described as one of his most pronounced hand bruises to date.

Speaking to the outlet MeidasTouch, Gupta said he hoped Trump was receiving proper care given the weight of the office he holds. 'He's the president of the United States so let's hope, beyond the headlines, that he is getting the care that he needs,' he said.

Family History Questions

Gupta has also said that Trump's family background heightens his concern. He pointed to the case of Trump's father, Fred Trump Sr., who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in his 80s, and suggested there were 'similarities' between the two men's trajectories.

'We're observing the trends that we first noticed a few months ago,' Gupta said, describing what he sees as an unsettling 'symmetry between some of these earlier signs in his case and what his father went through.' When pressed on whether Trump might be showing early signs of Alzheimer's or another degenerative disorder, Gupta replied that 'a lot of the symptoms' he has highlighted are 'consistent with those diagnoses.'

He specifically referenced frontotemporal dementia, a condition often associated with behaviour changes, impulsivity and socially inappropriate outbursts. 'Frontotemporal Dementia you know, the acting out, behavior changes, lashing out, acting unreasonable,' he said.

Gupta acknowledged that some might argue Trump has always behaved this way. He added, 'One could say this is his core fundamental personality based on what has been observed over, frankly, his entire adult life, but it is getting worse.'

Allies Blast 'Insane Conspiracy Theories' Over Health

Inside the White House, Trump's aides have strongly rejected what they describe as politically motivated attacks disguised as health commentary. The president's official rapid response team used X to dismiss rumours that Trump had been secretly hospitalised during his days out of public view last week.

'Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working,' the account posted, insisting that the president had simply kept a low profile while continuing his duties.

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.



(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press)



Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

When a social media user suggested Trump was at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the same rapid response account replied, 'No, you are just a weapons-grade moron.' The combative tone echoed Trump's own online persona and did little to reduce speculation about his condition.

The broader question, left unresolved amid the coverage, is how much the public can truly know about the health of a man who tightly controls access to his medical information while remaining highly visible online. For now, the evidence is limited to what Americans can see on their screens and the increasingly sharp debates over what, if anything, those clips actually show.