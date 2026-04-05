On Saturday, 4 April, online speculation spread that 79-year-old US President Donald Trump had been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for medical treatment.

This rumour began circulating when the White House unexpectedly called a press 'lid'—a routine announcement that the president would make no more public appearances that day—and Trump did not appear before the media for several hours. The sudden lack of visibility was unusual and prompted users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to suggest he might be in the hospital.

Some posts even mentioned road closures near Walter Reed and shared clips of a presidential motorcade, implying he was being transported for urgent care. None of these claims was backed by verified evidence.

Read more Trump Trends Online After Unconfirmed Reports Place Him at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday Trump Trends Online After Unconfirmed Reports Place Him at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday

Why Trump's Hospitalisation Rumours Surfaced

As for why the hospitalisation rumours resurfaced, there were a few things happening at once. First, Trump had not made a public appearance since Wednesday, which immediately got people talking online. Then the White House called an early press 'lid' on Saturday morning, meaning no more public events or press access were expected that day.

That by itself is not proof of anything, but online it was treated like a clue.

The rumours seem to have come mainly from social media posts on X, where users began claiming Trump had been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The speculation was then amplified by old video footage of a Trump motorcade from 2024, which some accounts reposted as if it were new. There were also unverified claims about road closures and movement near Walter Reed, but later checks found no confirmed evidence of a hospital visit.

Depending on which reports you are reading, President Trump has been rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center and a “lid” has been issued. https://t.co/gwi14MbPhz — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) April 4, 2026

A photographer who went to the area reportedly found the roads open and no sign of a presidential convoy.

There are many Internet rumors today that President Trump was taken to Walter Reid today after a lid was declared. As you can see from my photos that does not appear to be the case. — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 4, 2026

White House Denies Rumours

The White House denied the hospitalisation rumours emphatically.

Communications Director Steven Cheung took to X to stress that Trump had been 'working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office' over the Easter weekend, dismissing the rumours.

There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.



God Bless him. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 4, 2026

The White House Rapid Response account also attacked the speculation as conspiracy theories rather than facts. Officials pointed out that the presence of a Marine sentry at the West Wing—a normal sign that the president is on site—further confirmed he had not been taken to Walter Reed. There has been no official record or confirmation that Trump visited the hospital for any emergency.

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.



(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press)



Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

Some videos shared online to support the rumours were later shown to be old footage from 2024, not current events. Fact‑checkers also failed to find any credible evidence of a recent visit to Walter Reed.

Typically, when a sitting president visits a medical facility, the trip involves visible security measures, including Marine One transport or a secure motorcade, road closures, and controlled access around the hospital.

None of these standard protocols, and the White House confirmed that Trump remained in Washington, D.C. over the Easter weekend.

The last confirmed time Trump was actually hospitalised appears to be October 2020, when he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19. He stayed there for several days before returning to the White House.

Trump has visited Walter Reed since then for routine physical exams and imaging, including in April 2025 and October 2025, but those were not reported as hospitalisations or emergency treatment.