Donald Trump's physical and mental state is under renewed scrutiny in Washington and beyond, as a string of public appearances over the past week prompted questions about whether the Iran war is taking a visible toll on the 79‑year‑old president.

In a series of events in the US capital and in Miami, Trump was filmed with what viewers described as a spasming hand, a drooping face and apparent difficulty staying awake, before veering into a rambling anecdote about a conversation that appears not to have happened and inviting a finance conference audience to 'talk sex'.

Donald Trump's Hand Spasm And 'Balloon' Swelling

The latest round of health chatter began on Tuesday during an Oval Office ceremony, where Trump stood next to new Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Cameras picked up his right hand suddenly jerking upwards in what viewers interpreted as a brief spasm.

Trump's hand is discolored and his face is drooping while he stands behind Mullin pic.twitter.com/wAl1iqBJk3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

Commenters who watched the clip pointed out that the president's hand appeared swollen and heavily covered in make‑up. In recent months he has been photographed with dark bruising on the same hand, often concealed under foundation or powder, a detail that has become a minor obsession for online sleuths.

Read more Donald Trump Reappears With 'Shocking' Bruises On Both Hands After 24-Hour Hiatus Donald Trump Reappears With 'Shocking' Bruises On Both Hands After 24-Hour Hiatus

'His hand looks like a balloon,' one viewer wrote. Another asked, 'What's going on with the arm spasm jerking his arm upward? And all the swaying.' A third concluded, 'Trump looks like death warmed over.'

Face 'Droops' As Trump Appears T o Nod Off In Meeting

Only two days later, on Thursday, Trump was back in front of the cameras at a 56‑minute roundtable meeting at the White House.

At several points, TV footage showed his face slackening, his eyes closed and his head dipping as if he were struggling to stay awake.

At one moment, the president seemed to jolt upright when he heard his name mentioned by Science Advisor Michael Kratsios.

Viewers on X shared the clips with running commentary. 'Trump's face is drooping and his eyes are closed,' one user wrote. Another replied, 'Trump is quite definitely in deteriorating health. He is terminal.'

'Briefly opens his eyes when he hears his name. My dog used to do that,' someone else quipped. One more summed up the mood, 'He is visibly frail and in decline.'

Rambling Sharpie Tale And A Conversation That Never Happened

Concerns about Trump's mental sharpness were also fuelled by a peculiar detour during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

While discussing renovations at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and complaining about construction costs for the Federal Reserve headquarters, he suddenly launched into a five‑minute story about a Sharpie pen.

'This pen is an interesting example,' he told those present. 'This pen is very inexpensive, but it writes well; I like it.'

From there, he claimed he had telephoned the company behind the marker to insist he could not sign a '$1 trillion airplane contract to buy brand new fighter jets' with a pen that had 'a big S on it saying Sharpie'.

'He says, "Well, I can make it nicer." I said, "What can you do?" He said, "I'll paint it black." I said, "That's nice,'" Trump continued, before adding that the executive offered to paint the White House on the pen 'in gold' and even add Trump's signature.

However, Sharpie's parent company, Newell Brands, later said it had no record of any such conversation. 'We don't have any information about the conversation described,' a spokesperson stated.

'Talk Sex': Bizarre Line At Investment Summit

Trump added another moment to the montage at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami on Friday, where he appeared to relish the prospect of unscripted questions from the floor.

'I'm asked to take questions. Unlike other politicians, they would like the questions screened. I don't ask for screening of the questions,' he told the audience. 'You can ask me anything you want. You can talk sex.'

Trump: "I'm going to take a few questions. You can ask me anything you want. You can talk sex." pic.twitter.com/43E9bQqHic — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2026

The line drew swift backlash online. 'He is f------ losing it dude,' one person wrote. Another asked bluntly, 'Dementia? Drugs? Or both?' A third concluded, 'Dementia and pure corruption.'

The article notes guidance from the Alzheimer's Society, 'Dementia can affect a person's inhibitions, which may mean they express private thoughts, feelings and behaviours – including those related to sex – publicly.'

The concerns have surfaced at the same time as Trump is fighting a grinding conflict with Iran that has polarised opinion at home and within his own MAGA base. Some of his supporters, according to the coverage cited, worry he has "lost touch with reality" as the Middle East war drags on and his schedule remains packed with briefings, ceremonies and set‑piece speeches.

As of this reporting, there is no medical diagnosis and no doctor on record linking Trump's behaviour to the stresses of war.