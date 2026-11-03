A Facebook Reel posted on 2 November 2026 has drawn Cynthia Erivo, Angelina Jolie and Katy Perry into a reptilian conspiracy theory by comparing their hand gestures and facial movements. With 'THEY WALK AMONG US' displayed on its opening cover, the video zooms in on selected moments before extending its claims to philanthropist Susan Dell in footage presented as a White House appearance.

The Reel offers no evidence that the women are non-human or connected to a secret group. Its claims rely on the creator's interpretation of brief clips.

How the Reel Compares Cynthia Erivo With Angelina Jolie

The video opens with a cover image showing Jolie and Perry alongside reptilian imagery. It focuses on Jolie's hand, magnifying the image and circling a feature to direct viewers' attention.

The creator then shows Erivo performing on stage and highlights a hand gesture that appears similar to Jolie's. It also draws attention to Erivo's shadow, presenting it as unusual. The video cuts to Erivo placing a hand against Ariana Grande's side, near her armpit, before searching Jolie's name and showing the gesture again.

Katy Perry and Susan Dell Are Presented as Further Examples

The creator searches for Perry and shows a brief clip in which the singer's double chin and eye movement are highlighted. The video shifts from hand gestures to facial features, which the creator presents as supposed signs of reptilian identity.

A cartoon depicting reptilian-like humanoids follows. The Reel then shows footage found through a search for 'Susan Dell at the White House', with the creator highlighting the philanthropist's eye movements and blinking. Dell's appearance broadens the compilation beyond entertainers, but the footage does not establish the claims being suggested.

Facebook Users Disagree Over the Claims

Comments supplied with the Reel show contrasting reactions. One commenter asks how supposed reptilian beings could wear human skin or remove it. Another questions how they supposedly become human and what their purpose on Earth would be.

A third commenter rejects the interpretation, writing: 'That's easy to do with your neck. I can. Lol. Not a reptile'. Another reacts to Perry's inclusion: 'Nooooooo not Katy parry [sic]'. A separate comment reads: 'Look how terrified the girl in the back looks'.

The remarks reflect individual responses, not verified observations. One commenter also links the theory to Kuru, but the comment provides no evidence of a connection between the disease and the public figures.

What Is the Reptilian Conspiracy Theory?

The reptilian conspiracy theory alleges that shape-shifting, non-human beings disguise themselves as people and secretly influence society. David Icke helped popularise a modern version in his 1998 book 'The Biggest Secret', which claimed members of the British royal family were reptilian.

The theory has been applied to politicians, royalty, business leaders and celebrities. Fact-checkers have found no evidence that public figures, including Queen Elizabeth II and US presidents, are reptilian.

The Reel uses close-ups, circles, searches and comparisons to frame physical movements as supposed clues. It does not establish that the gestures, shadows, facial shapes or eye movements have an extraordinary explanation, or prove the allegations against the people featured.