A Threads user compared US congresswoman Haley Stevens with Kylie Jenner's earlier appearance, writing that the perceived resemblance made the politician difficult to trust.

'Once I saw she had Kylie Jenners old face I knew she couldn't be trusted', the post's caption read. The remark turns an appearance comparison into a sarcastic judgement about Stevens' credibility. It is the poster's opinion, not evidence of wrongdoing or an independently established assessment of the congresswoman.

The original Threads post is the primary source for the caption and comparison. However, the wording does not identify the specific features behind the resemblance, which remains the poster's own interpretation.

Threads Users Join the Kylie Jenner Comparison

The post drew replies from users who said they recognised the resemblance. One wrote: 'Wow! I KNEW she looked like SOMEBODY', while another called it 'Kylie Jenner pre-surgery slander'.

The original poster responded: 'Well Good Morning!! Lol'. Other commenters added jokes, including: 'PLEASE! It's only Monday'. The reactions show how the comparison became a source of humour, but they do not establish which facial features prompted it.

The 'pre-surgery slander' remark is particularly relevant because it reflects the online conversation surrounding Jenner's earlier appearance. It remains a commenter's joke, however, rather than evidence that either woman has undergone a particular cosmetic procedure.

Why 'Kylie Jenner's Old Face' Is a Familiar Reference

Jenner's appearance has been widely discussed since she acknowledged having temporary lip fillers in 2015. In July 2018, a fan commented that she looked like the 'old Kylie' in a photograph. Jenner replied that she had 'got rid of all my filler'. The exchange is a direct historical precedent for the wording used in the Stevens post.

Jenner previously explained that she sought injections after feeling insecure about her lips as a teenager. She recalled a boy's remark after her first kiss affecting her confidence.

In June 2024, Jenner discussed a later decision to dissolve half her lip filler, saying she had spent the preceding year doing so. During the same episode of The Kardashians, she became emotional while describing how criticism of her appearance affected her confidence. She said it was a miracle she could still look in the mirror and think she was pretty.

The 2024 comments came years after her 2018 statement and do not establish every step in the intervening period. They show that Jenner continued to discuss her relationship with lip filler and the scrutiny surrounding her appearance.

The phrase 'old Kylie' also featured in separate online discussion this year. On 3 August, BuzzFeed reported that photographs prompted social media users to say Jenner looked more like her younger self. That coverage was unrelated to the Stevens post and does not explain the original poster's reasoning.

Who Is Haley Stevens?

Stevens is a Democratic US representative for Michigan's 11th Congressional District. She has served in Congress since January 2019.

The Threads post offers no explanation beyond the poster's comparison and does not connect the remark to Stevens' political record. Its trustworthiness comment remains a sarcastic personal judgement, while the resemblance itself cannot be independently assessed without inspecting the original image.