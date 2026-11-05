Macklemore backed Abdul El-Sayed on Michigan's Election Day, sharing a photograph with the candidate and writing, 'Today is the day Michigan'. El-Sayed subsequently defeated Republican Mike Rogers, securing a historic victory that will make him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

The rapper's post attracted praise and criticism on social media, while El-Sayed's and Macklemore's respective positions on Israel and Palestine provided wider political context. However, Macklemore did not mention Gaza or explain his reasons for supporting El-Sayed in the caption.

Macklemore's Post Draws Mixed Reactions

Macklemore shared the photograph on Instagram on 3 November, tagging El-Sayed as Michigan voters headed to the polls.

Some comments praised the rapper's willingness to speak publicly. One user wrote, 'In a world that wants you to Mackleless, Macklemore', while another praised people who choose 'humanity over popularity and courage over silence'.

Other responses were more sceptical. One commenter wrote, 'The tree shaking the hand of the axe', while another asked, 'This you mate?'. A further user described the pair as 'two giants for humanity'.

The comments show differing reactions but are not necessarily representative.

El-Sayed Makes Senate History

El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the race for Michigan's open Senate seat, according to election reporting by the Associated Press and Reuters. The seat became available after Democratic Senator Gary Peters decided not to seek re-election. Rogers, a former congressman and FBI agent who previously represented Michigan in the US House of Representatives, was seeking his first Senate seat.

The 42-year-old former Michigan public health official is set to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. His campaign focused on issues including universal healthcare, lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics.

Their Positions on Israel and Palestine

The endorsement came against the backdrop of public debate over the war in Gaza and US support for Israel. Macklemore has previously expressed support for Palestinians through his music and public appearances.

The Los Angeles Times reported in September that Macklemore called for 'Free Palestine' while opening for Ed Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Macklemore has also released 'Hind's Hall', a protest track supporting pro-Palestinian student demonstrators.

El-Sayed, meanwhile, criticised US military aid to Israel and its actions in Gaza during his campaign. PolitiFact examined his statements in a 30 October report, including his arguments about US spending priorities and the use of American-supplied weapons.

Both men have publicly supported Palestinian rights and criticised Israel's actions in Gaza, but their advocacy differs. Macklemore has used music and performances to call for Palestinian liberation, while El-Sayed has also criticised US military aid to Israel.

What the Post Establishes

Macklemore's Instagram caption did not mention Palestine, Israel or Gaza. He did not state why he was endorsing El-Sayed.

The post showed Macklemore's support for El-Sayed before Michigan voters went to the polls. The rapper's endorsement attracted both supportive and critical responses in the comments on his Facebook posts.

El-Sayed's criticism of US support for Israel will now enter the national Senate debate.