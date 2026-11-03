A white car appears intact as a fireball from the Learjet 60 crash spreads across the road in Florida dashcam footage. The recording shows the aircraft plunging towards the ground before erupting into flames. The fireball spreads across the frame towards the vehicle, appearing to reach or pass over it, while the car remains visible. The footage has prompted questions about how it apparently escaped the blast, although its distance from the impact and condition afterwards remain unknown.

The Learjet 60, registered as N722BD, crashed in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, on 1 November, killing all nine people aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.

Dashcam Footage Shows Fireball Spreading Across Road

The dashcam video, first shared by its creator Aki Kuusisto and distributed through Storyful, captures the aircraft descending before striking the ground beside a busy roadway. Flames and smoke fill the camera's view. A white car remains visible as the fireball spreads across the scene, creating the impression that it is in the explosion's path.

The car appears intact in the sequence, although the footage does not clearly show it after the crash. Its subsequent condition therefore remains unknown.

Could Camera Perspective Explain the Car's Position?

A viewer suggested that perspective made the car look closer to the fireball than it was, estimating it was about 100 feet farther back. The distance has not been independently verified.

A fixed camera angle can make objects at different distances appear closer together. The camera records the scene from a fixed position, rather than following the aircraft or vehicle. The footage provides no measurement of the distance between the car, impact point and fireball. Its perspective cannot establish the vehicle's position on the road.

Other viewers questioned the condition of nearby telephone poles and wires. Those reactions do not establish the extent of damage.

What Is Known About the Injured Motorist?

NTSB investigator-in-charge Timothy Monville said a man inside a vehicle leaving an area immediately adjacent to the crash site suffered a leg injury. Investigators planned to interview him. The injured motorist was in the white car shown in the dashcam footage.

NTSB Investigates Deadly Learjet Crash

The Learjet was travelling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas when it crashed at about 12:50pm local time. Its operator was Aurora Aviation, doing business as Upper Jet.

Investigators said the crew reported icing, moderate turbulence and precipitation before the aircraft rapidly descended and the pilots declared an emergency. NTSB board member Tom Chapman said investigators had some indication that the aircraft began breaking apart before impact. The debris field extended roughly half a mile by four-tenths of a mile (800 by 640 metres). The cause remains under investigation. Investigators are examining the aircraft, its systems and the circumstances surrounding the emergency, but the preliminary information does not identify a cause or explain the fireball's reach.

The NTSB's preliminary findings do not explain the car's apparent position. Although the video shows the fireball spreading across the road while the vehicle remains visible, it does not establish whether the car was exposed to flames, the blast wave or debris.