In a d'oh-lightful twist for fans, 20th Century Studios announced on 29 September 2025 that The Simpsons Movie sequel will hit cinemas on 23 July 2027, exactly two decades after the 2007 original's blockbuster debut that grossed £350 million ($536 million).

As Homer grabs a doughnut emblazoned with a '2' in the teaser poster, questions linger on why the wait dragged on, shadowed by the franchise's history of controversies that nearly derailed its 37-season run.

Creator Resistance Stalled the Sequel for Two Decades

Matt Groening and producer James L. Brooks long resisted a Simpsons movie sequel, fearing it would dilute the TV series' fresh appeal. The original film grossed £349 million ($536 million) on a £61 million ($94 million) budget, but Brooks noted in 2007 that the intense production 'made us break down', vowing sequels only in a 'perfect world'.

Disney's 2019 Fox acquisition finally nudged progress, yet talks dragged until 2025's greenlight, replacing a Marvel slot amid streaming rejuvenation on Disney+.

Unpacking Three Landmark Simpsons Controversies

Early episodes sparked outrage for Bart's unpunished pranks, prompting US President George H.W. Bush on 27 January 1992 to remark: 'We are going to keep on trying to strengthen the American family, to make American families a lot more like the Waltons and a lot less like the Simpsons.'

Schools banned Simpsons merchandise, with one T-shirt slogan 'Underachiever and proud of it' deemed a poor role model, fuelling parental petitions in 1990. This backlash highlighted the show's bold family dysfunction satire, contrasting Cosby Show ideals and boosting ratings by February 1990.

The Episode That Ignited International Fury

The 2002 episode 'Blame It on Lisa' ignited international fury during the family's Rio trip, portraying Brazil as overrun by kidnappers and carjackers. Brazil's Riotur board threatened lawsuits, calling it 'went too far,' prompting Fox to edit scenes post-airing on 31 March 2002.

Creator Matt Groening apologised, admitting the satire missed nuance, yet the uproar underscored travel episode risks in global media. Apu Nahasapeemapetilon's stereotype as a thick-accented Kwik-E-Mart owner drew sharp criticism over decades, peaking with Hari Kondabolu's 2017 documentary 'The Problem with Apu'.

Voiced by Hank Azaria until 2020, the character faced accusations of reinforcing Indian immigrant tropes, leading to reduced appearances by 2025. Showrunner Al Jean addressed Apu concerns in 2018, posting on X that he would 'try to find an answer' that respects diversity in animation.

.@TheSimpsons I truly appreciate all responses pro and con. Will continue to try to find an answer that is popular & more important right — Al Jean (@AlJean) April 13, 2018

The 29 September 2025 announcement, shared via verified X post from @20thcentury, blended joy with scepticism over post-2010 quality dips.

Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027! pic.twitter.com/wVqxwn8rLc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 29, 2025

Fans like @Capemayrocky echoed fears of 'nostalgia mining when creativity died in 2010', linking delays to Disney's influence.

New Simpsons movie confirmed 20 YEARS after the original... but fans fear the worst https://t.co/gZgO2lDhbl via https://t.co/s1x688B1dj — DeplorableRocky 3 (@Capemayrocky) September 29, 2025

Season 36's March 2025 return on Fox promises fresh episodes, yet the sequel's unknown budget hints at high stakes for Homer's return. As The Simpsons nears 800 episodes, these hurdles affirm its resilient satire.

The Simpsons Movie sequel, set for 23 July 2027, promises a theatrical spectacle, with 20th Century Studios confirming advanced CGI to enhance Springfield's visual flair.

The film, costing an estimated £82 million ($126 million), aims to rival modern animated blockbusters. Season 36's 2025 success, averaging 2.1 million viewers, signals strong fan support. This bold return seeks to cement The Simpsons' legacy in animation by 2027.