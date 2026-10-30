Sneako is facing renewed attention after the Akademiks TV account shared screenshots allegedly showing the streamer asking a woman identified as Xena to obtain MDMA. The exchanges first circulated online in September 2023 and have resurfaced amid the increasingly bitter online feud between Sneako and DJ Akademiks.

On Friday, 30 October 2026, the Akademiks TV account posted about the old exchanges on X, saying Xena had previously shared the messages. It also alleged that Sneako ended their relationship after adopting Islam, framing the reported drug request and sexual comments as inconsistent with his public religious identity.

Xena, an ex-girlfriend of Sneako, posted messages of Sneako asking her to buy him drugs.



Sneako broke up because he is now pretending to be Muslim despite that he is doing drugs and fornicating is also Haram pic.twitter.com/C5Puyzwk63 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 30, 2026

What Did the Alleged Sneako Messages Say?

The screenshots first circulated in September 2023, when Xena shared what appeared to be a direct-message exchange with Sneako. DramaAlert subsequently reposted the material, which allegedly showed the streamer asking her to obtain MDMA.

One message attributed to Sneako read: 'Can you get mdma?'

The screenshots appeared to show the pair discussing whether the substance was available in crystal or pill form. The conversation suggested that they settled on pills, with Sneako apparently requesting four.

Another message attributed to him contained the phrase that has now drawn renewed attention: 'Let's test them and have crazy s*x tomorrow.'

Sneako's ex released old texts showing Sneako does drugs. pic.twitter.com/MNbEb778Ez — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 19, 2023

The screenshots were circulated online at the time, but their authenticity was disputed. Sneako responded shortly after they appeared, rejecting both the suggestion that Xena was his former girlfriend and the messages themselves.

'That is not my ex, and the texts are fake,' he reportedly wrote in a response shared by DramaAlert.

His denial remains an important part of the story as the screenshots return to public discussion. Their resurfacing does not independently establish that the messages are genuine or prove that the alleged events took place.

Why Have Akademiks and Sneako Been Feuding?

The renewed attention comes as Akademiks and Sneako continue trading accusations over personal matters, religion and their respective online reputations.

The pair reportedly clashed during a group call involving streamer Adin Ross on 27 October. The exchange became heated as Sneako criticised Akademiks and brought up previous controversies involving the broadcaster, including a January 2025 incident in which Akademiks faced backlash over sexually explicit questions directed at a 15-year-old Discord moderator.

The disagreement also touched on Sneako's religious beliefs. In a post on X, he accused Akademiks of disrespecting Islam, Allah, the Prophet Muhammad and Palestine.

The accusations have added another dimension to an argument that has increasingly moved beyond their usual online disagreements.

The Akademiks TV account, meanwhile, has continued posting claims about Sneako's private life. These allegations have not been independently established and should not be treated as confirmed facts.

What Has Sneako Said About His Muslim Faith?

Sneako embraced Islam in early 2023 and has described the change as a reversion rather than a conversion, saying he sees it as a return to his belief in one God.

His religious identity has become part of the latest dispute, with Akademiks TV using the alleged drug messages to question the consistency between Sneako's public religious identity and the behaviour described in the screenshots.

The account also claimed that Sneako ended his relationship with Xena after adopting Islam. However, that explanation has not been independently established. The available screenshots and social-media commentary do not confirm when or why the relationship allegedly ended.

The dispute has also escalated over separate claims involving AI-generated images and alleged intimate material. On 29 October, reports said Sneako had threatened legal action over images and captions circulating online, some of which he described as fabricated or AI-generated.

Separately, The Times of India reported that Akademiks TV had received a legal demand concerning a post about an alleged threat to release intimate videos. However, the original notice has not been independently verified, and the existence or authenticity of the alleged footage remains unproven.

The resurfaced screenshots have added another layer to the public feud between Sneako and Akademiks. However, Sneako's denial remains on record, and available reporting has not independently established the authenticity of the messages or the reason for the alleged relationship ending.