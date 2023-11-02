Sophie Turner is putting her divorce drama with estranged husband Joe Jonas behind as she was seen making out with another man in broad daylight on the streets of Paris over the weekend.

Photos which circulated online showed a man and a woman seemingly unperturbed by onlookers as they locked lips on a roadside. According to The Sun, the blonde is no other than Turner and the man she is kissing is aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 29, heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex. His family is said to be worth £224million, having made their fortune from publishing and education company Pearson Plc.

An onlooker who saw the pair at Gare du Nord railway station told the publication that they were "laughing a lot". The eyewitness added: "They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot."

Pearson then "took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways".

The pair reportedly parted in chauffeur-driven cars and reunited later at the city's Stade de France, where Turner, 27, unveiled the Rugby World Cup trophy alongside former All Black Dan Carter.

sophie turner said it’s REALLY over pic.twitter.com/Cr0jHycGrv — bibi (@timelessmusee) November 1, 2023

Following the trip to Paris, Pearson arrived home at his £5 million pad in Chelsea, West London, carrying a suitcase. A man at the property said Pearson "doesn't want to comment on anything" when asked about the billionaire's trip to Paris with Turner.

However, both parties have yet to confirm if it was really them in the photo. Their alleged PDA comes amid the actress' ugly divorce from Jonas, with whom she shares two daughters. Their split dominated headlines in mid-September as the exes argued over custody rights.

On October 10, they released a joint statement saying they have reached a temporary custody agreement following a three-day mediation in New York. The agreement gives each parent more than a week to spend time with their children in set dates.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," the statement read.

The children will be shuffled back and forth between parents. Turner will spend Christmas and New Year with the girls while Jonas will have them during Thanksgiving, among other scheduled days. The singer has also since dismissed his divorce filing in Miami and agreed to settle their divorce in "private mediation" instead of in court.