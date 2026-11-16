US Senator John Fetterman faced demands to quit the Democratic Party after suggesting on Saturday, 14 November, that a change in Senate leadership could make him reconsider his allegiance.

By Monday, 16 November, critics were sharing a blunt response, 'Just f******* leave already'.

The dispute follows Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen's challenge to Chuck Schumer, who is seeking to retain leadership of a newly enlarged Democratic Senate caucus.

Van Hollen announced his bid on Thursday, 12 November, setting up a contest that has exposed divisions over Israel and the party's direction.

John Fetterman Says Van Hollen Leadership Would Be 'Troubling'

Appearing on Fox News's Saturday in America, Fetterman was asked by presenter Kayleigh McEnany whether the Democrats could cross a 'red line' that would prompt him to leave.

'Yeah, absolutely,' he replied. 'It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen,' whom he described as hostile towards Israel.

Fetterman argued that Democrats should focus their criticism on Iran and groups including Hamas rather than restrictions on US military assistance to Israel.

Van Hollen has criticised the Israeli government's actions in Gaza and supported efforts to block certain arms sales. Those positions do not, however, establish Fetterman's broader characterisation of the Maryland senator's views.

Fetterman suggests he will leave the Democratic Party if Van Hollen is elected majority leader pic.twitter.com/7tTzIsx5zf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2026

When McEnany pressed him on whether he would actually leave if Van Hollen became majority leader, Fetterman stopped short of committing. 'Well, I don't know how that's going to look, but I am a Democrat,' he said.

The exchange therefore raised the prospect of a departure without confirming one. Fetterman has neither announced a party switch nor outlined plans to join the Republicans.

His relationship with fellow Democrats was already strained. In September, he appeared in a prerecorded video at a Republican midterm convention in Dallas, introducing Pennsylvania's Republican senator, Dave McCormick. The unusual appearance renewed speculation over his political future.

Fetterman rejected that speculation at the time. 'I'm a lifelong Democrat who votes overwhelmingly with my party,' he said, adding that he would still provide a crucial Democratic vote if the Senate changed hands.

Critics Urge Fetterman to Leave as Senate Numbers Shift

Several social media users responded angrily to Saturday's interview. Democratic strategist Mike Nellis wrote on X, 'Just f******* leave already,' followed by 'Nobody cares lol'.

Diane McKenna was similarly dismissive. 'As much as he goes on Fox News I thought he already did,' she posted, calling him a Democrat in name only.

Another user, Abier, wrote, 'His career is toast wherever the hell he lands.' These were individual reactions, not statements from Democratic leadership.

The political consequences of a switch may also be less dramatic than Fetterman once envisaged. Before the November midterms, he had suggested he might be the decisive 51st Democratic vote, potentially giving him considerable influence over the chamber.

Instead, the incoming Democratic caucus is projected to control at least 55 seats, including two independents who caucus with the party. One defection would not, by itself, return control to Republicans.

Democrats are expected to choose their Senate leader in early December. Meanwhile, Alaska's final uncalled Senate race could increase their majority further, Democrat Mary Peltola was leading Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan as of 16 November, with ranked-choice tabulation potentially required.